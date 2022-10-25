Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs
Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0