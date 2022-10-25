57 hours and 56 minutes. That's how long it took three dads to drive across the country to raise money for their sons' rare genetic disease. Last week, Brett Stelmaszek, Kevin Frye and Peter Halliburton completed their second "cannonball run," a challenge to drive from coast to coast in the shortest time possible, while live streaming the entire trip on YouTube and Twitch.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO