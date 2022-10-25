ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial plans to stop cars travelling between neighbourhoods in Canterbury press ahead despite being branded a 'draconian ban on free movement'

A 'draconian' plan to stop people driving between neighbourhoods has come under fire for banning 'free movement' as it is approved for consultation.

Canterbury City Council is proposing to divide the city into five different districts, with drivers unable to cross between zones without being fined.

Instead, the council is asking residents to drive along a new bypass, which along with other A roads, would create a ring-road style approach.

To do so, they would have to leave their current neighbourhood and re-enter their chosen location via specific, newly permitted routes.

Anyone breaking the new driving rule would be hit with a fine when their movement is captured on number-plate recognition cameras, under the proposals.

A 'draconian' plan to stop people driving between neighbourhoods has come under fire for banning 'free movement' as it is approved for consultation

Last week Liberal Democrat councillor Nick Eden-Green said the council has 'no real idea of what it's going to cost', adding that it could total 'about £100million'.

'The government certainly is not going to stump up the money and we can't either,' he told Canterbury City Council's cabinet at a meeting, Kent Online reported.

The project would stop drivers from using smaller roads that connect the five neighbourhoods, with the council closing the routes.

Residents would instead be encouraged to use public transport, walk or cycle their journey — or use the permitted routes to drive.

Labour leader Cllr Dave Wilson told the meeting: 'We need incentives to help people change how they travel, not a draconian ban on free movement which could not be more contrary to the British way of life.'

The plan was modelled on the Belgian city of Ghent, which launched a Circulation Plan in 2017 that divided the city into six areas to cut the number of cars in the city centre.

It was defended by Conservative council leader Ben Fitter-Harding, who said 'that doing nothing is not an option'.

He added: 'The road changes will not happen tomorrow, and nor would we want them to. They are about 15 to 20 years in the making.'

Anyone breaking the new driving rule would be hit with a fine when their movement is captured on number-plate recognition cameras, under the proposals. File image

It is part of the draft Local Plan, which also suggests building 13,000 homes by 2045, along with six primary schools, two secondary schools with sixth forms, two country parks and sports pitches.

A quarter of the homes have been proposed for Cooting Farm in Adisham, but the family who own around half of the site do not want to sell the land.

The plans, which were opposed during the meeting, have gone to residents for consultation until the new year.

A finalised proposal will be presented to a Planning Inspector next autumn.

Daily Mail

