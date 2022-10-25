ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I cooked an entire roast dinner in my Air Fryer – here’s the step-by step- guide the best part is it only took 90 mins

By Michelle Martin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KpH6_0ilsWhtN00

EVERYONE loves a roast dinner. It's a staple part of a Sunday family get together and the person usually cooking the meal usually complains about spending hours in the kitchen.

And it's no secret that people are always looking at ways to cut their cooking time in half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ch8C6_0ilsWhtN00
The wannabe chef claimed it took her just 90 minutes to cook a full roast dinner Credit: TikTok/@cooking_withshin

For one woman she has found that using an Air Fryer is the secret to doing just that.

In a bold statement the wannabe chef and Air Fryer fan claims that from start to finish she can do a whole roast in just 90 minutes.

Taking to TikTok and using the handle cooking_withshin the wannabe be chef shared a full roast chicken dinner with all the trimmings.

The meal included a whole chicken, veg, sweetcorn, broccoli, carrots, and potatoes, rice and asparagus.

And the best part was it was all done in her Ninja Air Fryer.

The only thing she didn't do was make the gravy which she had to do on a conventional hob.

As she prepared each part of her roast, she presented each portion to her followers and each part of her meal looked absolutely scrumptious.

To get the chicken moist and brown, she seasoned it and added some herbs and spices.

WIN A LUXURY HOLIDAY FOR TWO!

Fancy winning a dream Caribbean break for you and your partner, worth £6,000?

Fabulous has teamed up with Sandals Resorts to give you the chance to bag an incredible seven-night all-inclusive break at Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in the Bahamas, when you vote for your favourite hair, make-up and skincare products in the Fabulous Beauty Awards 2022.

Plus, there is £15,000 worth of beauty booty up for grabs! Vote here.

The food fan finished by spraying the chicken with a little oil to give the skin some texture.

At the same time as putting the chicken on, she added the vegetables and 90 minutes later she had a full roast dinner. And it looked awesome.

A tender looking roast chicken, crispy golden looking spuds, fluffy white rice, tender looking sweetcorn and vegetables that you would never believe were made in an Air Fryer.

Delighted with her finished result she wrote: "Guys...I cooked my Sunday roast in my Air Fryer... I mean my dinner was cooked in an hour and a half!

"Yes my Sunday dinner. I promise you I'm never using my oven again."

Fans flocked to her reel to comment on the eye pleasing dish and share tips on when their experiences of cooking a full meal in an Air Fryer.

One poster wrote: "Had mine a month, cooker ain’t been used, and the microwave veggie bags are brilliant too."

While another Air Fryer fan added: "It's all about Air Fryer now defo on getting one."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a69p1_0ilsWhtN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdpLD_0ilsWhtN00

Another follower revealed that she too cooked her Sunday dinner the same way and said: "done my roast yesterday in there."

At which the wannabe chef replied: "I bet it tasted better than it being done on the oven."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5xhT_0ilsWhtN00
She Used a Ninja Air Fryer to create the delicious looking dish Credit: TikTok/@cooking_withshin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwQpD_0ilsWhtN00
The food fan claims she will never use a conventional oven again Credit: TikTok/@cooking_withshin

Comments / 0

Related
momcollective.com

Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker

My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
People

Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls

These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning, a unique and spice blend made by combining ground cumin, coriander, garlic, and warm spices like cinnamon and allspice. They are topped with a refreshing chopped tomato and cucumber salad and a dollop of yogurt-tahini sauce. Save time by using frozen or shelf-stable packages of precooked brown rice. Chicken Shawarma Bowls  2 tsp. shawarma seasoning (such as McCormick) 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from...
Parade

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs Is the Non-Greasy Version of Fried Chicken We Can All Get Behind

Let's be honest: Everyone loves fried chicken, but not everyone loves all the fat, grease and hefty amount of calories that comes along with it. Chicken undoubtedly tastes better crispy—hence the finger-lickin' good slogan—but for those of us seeking a gluten-free alternative to breaded, then deep fried chicken, allow us to present the next best thing: air fryer chicken thighs.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
849K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy