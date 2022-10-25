Emile Hirsch To Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Past Life’ From Grimmfest’s Simeon Halligan — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Emile Hirsch is set to star in Past Life , a psychological thriller scheduled to start shooting in March 2023. LA-based company Disrupting Influence will launch worldwide sales next month at AFM .

Simeon Halligan , head of Grimmfest, Manchester’s International Festival of Fantastic Film, will direct the pic. Halligan’s previous feature directing credits includes White Settlers (2014).

Written by Dean Lines and Ray Bogdanovich ( Hounded, The Banishing ), Past Life follows Jason Frey, an investigative reporter who reluctantly agrees to attend a hypnotism event with his pregnant wife Claira. Under hypnosis, Jason witnesses a murder through the eyes of a killer. Haunted by what he has seen, Jason uses past live regression techniques to investigate a series of unsolved murders from the eighties while unwittingly reawakening a psychopath’s killer tendencies.

The film is produced by Rachel Richardson-Jones of Grimmfest films ( Habit ), Pierre Romain and Susan Michels of SWE ( Son Of The South ), and Michael Laundon of M2 Productions ( Endless ). Executive producers are Michael Bassick ( Hacksaw Ridge ) for M2, Sarada McDermott ( Bridgerton ), Angus Finney ( The Mother ) and Glenn Kendrick Ackermann, Jason Piette, and Ewan Dunbar of Disrupting Influence.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Emile, on Past Life a superb actor who has proved his versatility and breadth in an array of movies,” said Glenn Kendrick Ackermann of Disrupting Influence.

“His depth as a performer will bring nuance to Jason’s complex character. We can’t think of a better actor to play the role in this brilliantly conceived thriller.”

Emile Hirsch is best known for his performance in Sean Penn’s 2017 film Into The Wild . He has also had supporting roles in films like Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Comeback Trail , starring Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Morgan Freeman.

Disrupting Influence’s current sales slate includes genre shark movie Ghost Divers , LGBTQ WW2 resistance doc Willem & Frieda, and WW2 espionage thriller Lives in Secret , starring Hugh Bonneville and Charlotte Gainsbourg, from writer-director John Hay and producer Jeremy Bolt.