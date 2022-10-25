Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
25 Spot-On Fan Reactions To "Love Is Blind" Season 3 So Far
The consensus is in: we have two clear villains.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
wegotthiscovered.com
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ conspiracy theory suggests John Krasinski was hired just so people wouldn’t want him anymore
Few things sum up the fickle nature of modern fandom better than the casting of John Krasinski as Fantastic Four figurehead Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ever since it was first announced that a reboot for Marvel’s First Family was in the works, The Office...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans have a lot to say after Hugh Jackman recounts ‘humiliating’ pre-X-Men audition with Sandra Bullock
We love Hugh Jackman as Wolverine but the actor hasn’t always been bullet-proof. In a new cover story with Variety, Jackman shared a time he flubbed an audition for a part he didn’t even want. In 2000, Jackman was not the box office draw he is now and...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Blade’ rumored to have found its new director
Blade is back on the production line with rumors the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot has now found a new director for the Mahershala Ali-led film. After the surprise news of Blade losing director Bassam Tariq in Sept. 2022, Marvel were back on the prowl for a director to helm the long-awaited Blade reboot but may have just found their new man. Reports have suggested independent filmmaker Elegance Bratton will join the project as director.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown admits she’s slowly coming to terms with the end of ‘Stranger Things’
It’s been almost four months since Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 aired on Netflix, marking the end to the penultimate season. It wasn’t long before an announcement was made regarding Stranger Things 5, which would come to be known as the final season. When we last left our heroes, Hawkins was being invaded by Vecna, who somehow survived the assault from Steve, Nancy and Robin. While all the characters shared a heartwarming reunion, especially Eleven and Hopper, the Earth had begun to decay in the aftermath of Vecna’s completed ritual. Following four specific deaths, there were four portals to the Upside Down that opened, thus ripping Hawkins apart — literally.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hope remains that an absent ‘Ant-Man’ icon will surprise everyone by showing up after all
As a Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel that both ignites Phase Five and serves as the official first step towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is packed to bursting point with returning favorites, new faces, and no doubt a surprise guest or two. Franchise stalwarts Paul Rudd,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Confusion erupts over the Biblical Joseph’s similarities to Andre the Giant as fantasy fans watch a franchise perish before their eyes
Decades of terrible fantasy releases prove that not all fantasy is equal. There are a million factors that go into determining whether a release is considered good, and these days even an unpopular public figure can ruin a franchise’s chances. This isn’t the exclusive culprit behind the sharp decline of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but it’s certainly a factor. J.K. Rowling’s vast unpopularity in the eyes of her former fans hurts pretty much every property she’s attached to, but it hopefully won’t get in the way of Tom Felton’s book sales.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blockbuster sci-fi drowned by critics that sank at the box office surfaces for fresh streaming air
What happens when you take an Academy Award-winning director, and hand them a reported $80 million budget to tackle an existential underwater sci-fi that’s headlined by a two-time Oscar-winning legend, a Golden Globe-winning star, and one of the most popular actors in the business? Unfortunately, you get Sphere. Not...
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Your screams have been answered: Sydney Sweeney to star in psychological horror movie
Everyone’s favorite breakout Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney will finally fulfill her destiny with a role in the psychological horror film Immaculate. A lot of people have been clamoring for the actress to appear in a horror movie, something Sweeney herself acknowledged. Sweeney posted to her Instagram page about the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Wanda might not have a solo project, but fans point out she’s getting her own universe
The one and only chaos magician Wanda Maximoff has earned her spot in the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. Since her first appearance in the mid-credit scenes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Sokovia-native’s mysterious powers have cemented her status as everyone’s favorite witch, in spite of not earning a solo project on the big screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 Best Russell Crowe movies, ranked
New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe, famous for films ranging from A Beautiful Mind to Gladiator, has a talent that few other leading men can match. His characters range from understated, everyday men to heroic military leaders. Each portrayal feels authentic, even when the script itself is lacking. The actor still...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer speaks out on the Doctor Doom rumors that won’t go away
Even if you’ve been carefully avoiding any and all potential spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of its release in less than two weeks, you’ll no doubt be fully aware that the rumor mill has been churning incessantly about the potential debut of a certain Latverian dictator.
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
wegotthiscovered.com
Andy Serkis not returning for ‘Venom 3,’ new director revealed
Not long after the release of Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis admitted that he was hoping to be invited back for Venom 3. Given that his sequel was a vast improvement on Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment, most fans were receptive to the idea and fully expecting the motion capture pioneer to return. In a surprising move, though, that won’t be the case.
Comments / 0