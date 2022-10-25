ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive

Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films

The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated

If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
MCU’s ‘Blade’ rumored to have found its new director

Blade is back on the production line with rumors the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot has now found a new director for the Mahershala Ali-led film. After the surprise news of Blade losing director Bassam Tariq in Sept. 2022, Marvel were back on the prowl for a director to helm the long-awaited Blade reboot but may have just found their new man. Reports have suggested independent filmmaker Elegance Bratton will join the project as director.
Millie Bobby Brown admits she’s slowly coming to terms with the end of ‘Stranger Things’

It’s been almost four months since Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 aired on Netflix, marking the end to the penultimate season. It wasn’t long before an announcement was made regarding Stranger Things 5, which would come to be known as the final season. When we last left our heroes, Hawkins was being invaded by Vecna, who somehow survived the assault from Steve, Nancy and Robin. While all the characters shared a heartwarming reunion, especially Eleven and Hopper, the Earth had begun to decay in the aftermath of Vecna’s completed ritual. Following four specific deaths, there were four portals to the Upside Down that opened, thus ripping Hawkins apart — literally.
Latest Fantasy News: Confusion erupts over the Biblical Joseph’s similarities to Andre the Giant as fantasy fans watch a franchise perish before their eyes

Decades of terrible fantasy releases prove that not all fantasy is equal. There are a million factors that go into determining whether a release is considered good, and these days even an unpopular public figure can ruin a franchise’s chances. This isn’t the exclusive culprit behind the sharp decline of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but it’s certainly a factor. J.K. Rowling’s vast unpopularity in the eyes of her former fans hurts pretty much every property she’s attached to, but it hopefully won’t get in the way of Tom Felton’s book sales.
Your screams have been answered: Sydney Sweeney to star in psychological horror movie

Everyone’s favorite breakout Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney will finally fulfill her destiny with a role in the psychological horror film Immaculate. A lot of people have been clamoring for the actress to appear in a horror movie, something Sweeney herself acknowledged. Sweeney posted to her Instagram page about the...
Wanda might not have a solo project, but fans point out she’s getting her own universe

The one and only chaos magician Wanda Maximoff has earned her spot in the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. Since her first appearance in the mid-credit scenes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Sokovia-native’s mysterious powers have cemented her status as everyone’s favorite witch, in spite of not earning a solo project on the big screen.
10 Best Russell Crowe movies, ranked

New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe, famous for films ranging from A Beautiful Mind to Gladiator, has a talent that few other leading men can match. His characters range from understated, everyday men to heroic military leaders. Each portrayal feels authentic, even when the script itself is lacking. The actor still...
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November

As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
Andy Serkis not returning for ‘Venom 3,’ new director revealed

Not long after the release of Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis admitted that he was hoping to be invited back for Venom 3. Given that his sequel was a vast improvement on Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment, most fans were receptive to the idea and fully expecting the motion capture pioneer to return. In a surprising move, though, that won’t be the case.

