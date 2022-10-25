The Buckeyes led 1-0 after the first period. Minnesota tied the game early in the second but Ohio State scored three of the next four goals and led 4-2 after the second. The Buckeyes pushed the advantage to 6-2 less than eight minutes into the third and Minnesota scored the game’s final two goals for the 6-4 final. Twelve Buckeyes had a point in the win, led by Travis Treloar with two goals and Joe Dunlap with a goal and an assist.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO