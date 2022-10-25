ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 6 Ohio State Wins at No. 11 Penn State in Five-Set Thriller

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (15-5, 11-1 B1G) beat No. 11 Penn State (17-6, 6-6 B1G) in a five-set thriller (19-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-14, 17-15) on Saturday night. The first set was close throughout, but Penn State scored the final five points to earn...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Badgers Edge No. 13 Ohio State 3-2, Buckeyes Earn No. 3 Seed in BTT

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-2-5, 4-2-2) concluded the 2022 Big Ten regular season with a 3-2 loss at Wisconsin (6-6-3, 3-4-1) Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex in Madison. Ohio State finished the Big Ten regular season race in third place. Ohio State will be the...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Hosts Notre Dame College in Monday Exhibition

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14/15 Ohio State women’s basketball team hosts Notre Dame College on Monday evening for an exhibition game prior to the start of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in a game broadcast on B1G+. The Buckeyes open the season against...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Fires Highest Score of the Season Against TCU & Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State rifle team fired a team score of 4708, the second-highest score in the history of the program, on Saturday against TCU (4737) and Nebraska (4699). In smallbore, the team fired a score of 2341 and were led by a career-best and program-record score...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Fall on the Road at Nebraska in Big Ten Quarters

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nebraska scored a pair of goals in each half and came away with a 4-0 victory over Ohio State on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes are now 10-5-3 on the season and will find out their NCAA Tournament placement via the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 7. Ohio State entered this week at No. 21 in the latest NCAA RPI.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Lead Hokies After Day One of Dual Meet

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both lead Virginia Tech after the first day of a two-day dual meet. The men are ahead, 86-81, and the women have a commanding lead, 104.5-43.5. Men’s Meet Notes. The relay team of James Ward,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Victorious In Season-Opener At Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Virginia Tech to open the 2022-23 season. The No. 12 men defeated the No. 11 Hokies, 187.5-165.5. The No. 5 women dominated No. 24 Virginia Tech, downing the Hokies, 231.5-121.5. Men’s Meet Notes. Ohio...
BLACKSBURG, VA
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 11 Buckeyes Down Top-Ranked Gophers, 6-4

The Buckeyes led 1-0 after the first period. Minnesota tied the game early in the second but Ohio State scored three of the next four goals and led 4-2 after the second. The Buckeyes pushed the advantage to 6-2 less than eight minutes into the third and Minnesota scored the game’s final two goals for the 6-4 final. Twelve Buckeyes had a point in the win, led by Travis Treloar with two goals and Joe Dunlap with a goal and an assist.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Engel Wins B1G Cross Country Championship to Pace Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Big Ten Champion! Addie Engel of the No. 22-ranked Ohio State women’s cross country team pulled away in the final kilometer to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship, the first individual title in program history. Daniella Santos (fourth) and Andrea Kuhn (sixth) joined Engel in the Top 6, as the Buckeyes placed fourth as a team at the conference meet in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 13 Ohio State Closes Out Regular Season in Madison Sunday

Madison, Wisconsin — McClimon Complex (1,611) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-1-5, 4-1-2) conclude the 2022 Big Ten regular season at Wisconsin (5-6-3, 2-4-1) Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex in Madison. First touch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with B1G+ carrying the live stream. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Fall 3-1 in Big Ten Finale

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 3-5 B1G) fell to No. 6 Michigan (11-5, 5-3 B1G) in Ann Arbor on Friday evening in the final conference game of the season. The Short Story. Michigan opened scoring midway through the first quarter with a goal off...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Fall to No. 2 Gophers, 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team dropped a hard-fought game against No. 2 Minnesota, 4-2, Friday night at the OSU Ice Rink. Second period goals from Jenna Buglioni and Sophie Jaques gave the Buckeyes a one-goal edge to start the final frame, but Ohio State (8-1-0, 8-1-0 WCHA) was ultimately unable to hold off the Gophers (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA).
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

BTT Opener Sunday at Nebraska on Tap for No. 25 Buckeyes

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: #25 Ohio State at Nebraska. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 25 Ohio State opens the Big Ten Tournament this Sunday when it travels to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes are looking to advance back home as the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be hosted at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Close Fall at Cal Poly Invitational

Course: The Preserve Golf Club — Carmel Valley, Calif. Tee Times: Shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. ET both days. Teams: Cal Poly, Long Beach State, Marquette, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, USC, USF (South Florida), USF (San Francisco) and Washington. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH

