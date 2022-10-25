ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pete Buttigieg claims Republicans have no solutions to address historic inflation and slams members of the GOP for taking infrastructure money after voting against it

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Republicans in Congress for their opposition to President Joe Biden's agenda on Monday night during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Buttigieg conceded to the comedian that it was 'frustrating' when GOP critics of the Biden administration's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill vote against it in Washington and then celebrate its benefits within their own constituencies.

He's the latest White House official to cry hypocrisy as anti-Biden Republicans continue to tout federal infrastructure grants with the midterm elections looming.

It's part of a wider push by Democrats to take public ownership of the historic deal, amid a bleak forecast for their chances of keeping hold of the House and Senate.

But Buttigieg also went a step further on Monday night, claiming Republicans were focused 'more about the problem than about the solution' when criticizing the state of the economy and persistent inflation numbers seen under today's Democratic leadership.

'You look at, even the things that they talk about the most often - immigration, inflation,' the Biden official began.

'Of all the things Congressional Republicans have proposed, policy-wise, can anybody named the top five things that they've suggested to fight inflation? Can anyone name three? How about one?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sJd8_0ilsW16E00
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on Monday night where he conceded it was 'frustrating' to see Republicans criticize Biden's agenda in public but then privately ask for its benefits

He cited Democrats' latest victory in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which Republicans universally condemned as a tool to further wreak havoc on the economy.

'I would have loved nothing more than to have a debate between the Democratic Inflation Reduction Act and the Republican Inflation Reduction Act on the House, on the floor of the Senate, and argued over which one was better,' Buttigieg said.

'But there was only one, and it was ours. And luckily, it passed.'

During the interview Colbert also asked about Republican lawmakers, specifically Florida Senator Rick Scott and Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill but accepted grants from its passage.

'It is striking that people went to the floor of the House or Senate and said, "No, this infrastructure funding should not happen." And then they can't wait to be there when that funding is coming to their district,' Buttigieg said.

However he quickly cleaned up the partisan tone, adding: 'There's nothing better than seeing a skeptic become a convert.'

'And so, you know, I think- I call it the sincerest form of flattery, if somebody was against your policy, and then when it's actually benefiting people who live in their communities, they can't hug you close enough,' Buttigieg explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl4Sw_0ilsW16E00
Colbert specifically asked Buttigieg about lawmakers like Senator Rick Scott of Florida (left) and Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas (right) accepting and asking for federal dollars that they opposed the passage of
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33g9Ul_0ilsW16E00

'I'll say this I mean, politics aside, the people who live in those communities shouldn't be punished because their senator or their House member said no to this funding. We're going to serve everybody equally.'

A number of Republican lawmakers reportedly changed their tone after the bill was passed, according to records obtained by CNN.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, for example, accused Democrats of using 'fuzzy math' to cobble the spending bill together but then reportedly wrote to Buttigieg personally after its passage: 'As a former mayor, you understand better than anyone the time and money that goes into applying for highly competitive grants.'

Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota also voted against the bill while publicly blasting it, then reportedly wrote a letter to Buttigieg urging him to provide funds to fix a highway in his district.

Emmer reportedly argued it was a 'social justice issue.'

Biden himself has mocked GOP lawmakers' about-face.

In response to the CNN report, he quipped earlier this month in Maryland: 'I didn't know there were that many socialist Republicans!'

Jody
5d ago

Can anyone tell me what Pete has done in office? He seemed missing during port problems, supply chain problems, trucking problems and of course the train strike issue is still pending.

David Barkley
5d ago

what does he know about it the only reason he got appointed is because he is gay not for qualifications this is why this country is in worse shape since I can remember

The Brockster
5d ago

And democrats have caused the record inflation Pete! Please, go back to Indiana and do what you do best, NOTHING! Spare the country your incredible incompetence.

