Kandiyohi County, MN

Xcel Energy Demolishes Iconic Coal Plant

GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy has demolished the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls. The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls from the 1930s to the 1990s. The plant was a key source of electricity during periods of high electrical demand from the 1990s and 2000s prior to retirement.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
