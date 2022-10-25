ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POWER RANKINGS: Casemiro comes in after his dramatic header at Chelsea while another average display sees Bruno Fernandes drop... but will Erling Haaland's brace see him reclaim top spot?

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 5 days ago

The latest round of Premier League fixtures threw up plenty more thrills and spills as Manchester United and Chelsea played out a thrilling draw, Nottingham Forest shocked Liverpool and Arsenal's winning run ended at Southampton.

Casemiro's stoppage-time header was enough to snatch a point for the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge after Jorginho scored from the penalty spot just minutes earlier.

Meanwhile, Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's and Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season at St Mary's.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa smashed Brentford 4-0 just days after sacking Steven Gerrard, Fulham beat Leeds 3-1 to move into seventh place and Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-1.

So, with all that in mind, Sportsmail have brought you a Power Rankings table - listing the top 10 players in the Premier League following this weekend's action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jhzrt_0ilsV8JW00
Sportsmail have brought you a Power Rankings table - listing the top 10 players of the week

LAST WEEKS TOP 10

1. Bukayo Saka

2. Erling Haaland

3. Bruno Fernandes

4. Miguel Almiron

5. Eberechi Eze

6. Harry Kane

7. Aleksandar Mitrovic

8. Kepa Arrizabalaga

9. Phil Foden

10. Darwin Nunez

10. Casemiro - new entry

Casemiro has made his way into this week's top 10 after excelling against Chelsea on the weekend.

He scored United's late equaliser in the 94th minute of the game to see Erik ten Hag's side secure a point against the Premier League giants.

Casemiro looked threatening on the ball throughout the game and played almost every pass forward during United's clash at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zniyo_0ilsV8JW00
Casemiro has made his way into this week's top 10 after excelling against Chelsea and scoring a stoppage-time winner to see Manchester United secure a point 

9. Alex Iwobi - new entry

Alex Iwobi excelled for Everton against Crystal Palace. He was the Toffees' most-creative player and provided two assists during their 3-0 triumph.

He played a quality ball to Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton's opener before pulling off a cheeky back-heel to tee up substitute Dwight McNeil for their third.

Speaking after the game, Iwobi said: 'I feel Saturday's win was a real team performance. Everyone played their part. We'd had a tough run of results but we were back at Goodison – back at our home – and it was a great way to bounce back, with three goals and three points.

'On a personal level, I am playing with a lot of confidence. The manager tells me, "Play the way you train". You can see I'm very confident and I'm able to express myself on the pitch. For our third goal, I was able to do that with a cheeky little flick!

He finished by saying: 'The manager gives me so much belief and, when I have confidence and motivation on the pitch, I feel I'm almost unstoppable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvaPp_0ilsV8JW00
Alex Iwobi was Everton's most creative player during their game against Crystal Palace 

8. James Maddison - new entry

Maddison produced a stellar defensive performance on Sunday afternoon as Leicester secured a stunning 4-0 victory over Wolves.

Maddison was initially tasked with taking care of Hugo Bueno's runs and managed to keep the 20-year-old at bay.

Later in the game he was moved to the middle of the pitch and scored a fantastic goal in the 65th minute of the game.

Additionally, he was calm and collected on the ball when is possession and sprayed out some superb passes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSoDh_0ilsV8JW00
Maddison produced a stellar performance on Sunday as Leicester beat Wolves 4-0 

7. Leon Bailey - new entry

Leon Bailey is another new entry this week. He was crucial in helping Aston Villa secure a 4-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

Bailey opened the scoring for Villa in the first two minutes of the game after sizzling the ball past the near post.

The goal came as a result of Villa's corner - which was awarded after Buendia's shot from outside of the box was blocked.

Villa decided to play it short to Luiz, who cut infield towards Bailey. Bailey then sweep the ball into the goal to give Aston Villa the advantage.

As a result, Villa - who started the game just outside the relegation zone because of goal difference - now have some breathing room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0tEX_0ilsV8JW00
Leon Bailey was crucial in helping Aston Villa secure a 4-0 victory over Brentford

6. Bruno Fernandes - down three places

Bruno Fernandes has dropped three places in this week's Power Rankings after struggling to perform against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Fernandes started the game under Erik ten Hag but failed to make an impact. He was too loose on the ball in the middle of the pitch and found himself being turned over.

Fernandes did make some crucial blocks and played a perfectly weighted through ball to Marcus Rashford in the 27th minute. However, nothing came of it in the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tN0Xy_0ilsV8JW00
Bruno Fernandes has dropped three places after struggling to perform against Chelsea

5. Harry Kane - up one place

Harry Kane endured a difficult week last week. He dropped down three places in the Power Ranking's but redeemed himself against Newcastle - despite losing 2-1.

Kane produced a solid performance against the Magpies on Sunday - scoring in the 54th minute of the game.

However, his strike was not enough to secure Spurs a point of see him move further up the Power Rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXqtb_0ilsV8JW00
Harry Kane endured a difficult week last week but has redeemed himself despite Spurs' loss 

4. Aleksandar Mitrovic - up three places

Aleksandar Mitrovic was responsible for sparking Fulham's comeback victory over Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

It was Rodrigo who put Leeds ahead in the first 19 minutes before Mitrovic scored a close-range headed to equal the scores just six minutes later.

Leeds went on to score two more goals to see the game end 3-2 despite Crysencio Summerville's stoppage-time goal.

The result saw Leeds drop down into the relegation zone and get booed off the pitch by their own supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3GJO_0ilsV8JW00
Aleksandar Mitrovic was responsible for sparking Fulham's comeback victory over Leeds

3. Miguel Almiron - up one place

Another impressive performance from Miguel Almiron has seen him move up one place in this week's Power Rankings. He scored Newcastle's winner against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

Almiron found the back of the net in the 40th minute of the game to see Newcastle steal a 2-1 victory away from home.

As a result, Newcastle have subsequently moved up to fourth place in the Premier League standings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqZnw_0ilsV8JW00
Another impressive performance from Miguel Almiron has seen him move up one place

2. Bukayo Saka - down one place

Bukayo Saka was awarded the top spot in last week's Power Rankings after impressing during Arsenal's win over PSV in the Europa League on Thursday.

However, the youngster's performance against Southampton has seen him drop back down the pecking order.

Saka was shown a yellow card for diving after going to ground despite there being very little contact.

Additionally, Saka struggled to impose himself on the game - meaning he was far less influential than he had been in previous games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PX61B_0ilsV8JW00
Saka has dropped down one spot in this week's Power Rankings but still performed well

1. Erling Haaland - up one place

It comes as no surprise that Erling Haaland is back in the top spot for this week's Power Rankings. The Norwegian striker scored a brace to help Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1 at home on Saturday.

Haaland's opening goal of the game came in the 22nd minute. He then added to his tally from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute of the Premier League fixture.

The two goals marked Haaland 16th and 17th of the 2022-2023 Premier League campaign. His tally has already topped what Kane managed to achieve in an entire season last term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzeTL_0ilsV8JW00
Erling Haaland has claimed the top spot in this week's Power Rankings due to his brace 

