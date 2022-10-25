ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

'I don't lose sleep': Bank of America CEO isn't worried about financing the Twitter deal

CNBC reported on Thursday that Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Binance, one of the investors in the deal, told CNBC the acquisition has closed. After Musk first announced plans to buy Twitter in April, he secured equity financing from an array of investors, including technology firms, as well as debt financing from a number of investment banks. One of those was Bank of America.
This weekly routine builds stronger relationships at work, says GoodRx CEO: 'It makes up for lost time during the pandemic'

Twice per week, Doug Hirsch takes a 45-minute walk around the block with one of his nearly 800 employees. Hirsch, the co-CEO and founder of prescription drug savings company GoodRx, says he blocks out time for these "informal and conversational" walks because they make up for the "lost time" during the pandemic's height, when work interactions were mostly confined to screens.

