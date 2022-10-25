Read full article on original website
CNBC
54% of adults say they have stopped or reduced their retirement savings contributions due to inflation, study shows
In addition to the 54% of survey respondents who say they've cut back putting money toward their nest egg, 43% have dipped into their retirement savings due to high inflation. If you're in this group, it's worth making a plan for when you'll get back on track. For anyone who...
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
CNBC
There's a lot of pain ahead for markets, strategist warns, arguing the rally looks short-lived
"I think the market rally is a breathing space rally," Beat Wittmann, chairman of Switzerland's Porta Advisors, told CNBC. Central banks, led by the Fed, acted too late on inflation and will now "overtighten," leading to "a lot of pain," he added.
CNBC
Prepare your finances for a recession despite strong GDP report, warn financial advisors: 'Plan for more disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
CNBC
'I don't lose sleep': Bank of America CEO isn't worried about financing the Twitter deal
CNBC reported on Thursday that Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Binance, one of the investors in the deal, told CNBC the acquisition has closed. After Musk first announced plans to buy Twitter in April, he secured equity financing from an array of investors, including technology firms, as well as debt financing from a number of investment banks. One of those was Bank of America.
CNBC
As Supplemental Security Income turns 50, some are calling for the program's outdated rules to change
Supplemental Security Income was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972. Today, a lack of updates to the program leave many elderly, blind and disabled beneficiaries struggling with low incomes and little flexibility. Now, a congressional proposal seeks to update one of the program's key restrictions. A key...
CNBC
Here are the best U.S. Bank credit cards, whether you want to earn points, score cash-back rewards or build credit
While U.S. Bank credit cards may not be as talked about as those issued by other big-name banks such as Chase and American Express, they certainly pack a punch, offering a variety of benefits and rewards. U.S. Bank has a credit card for every kind of consumer, whether you're looking...
CNBC
This weekly routine builds stronger relationships at work, says GoodRx CEO: 'It makes up for lost time during the pandemic'
Twice per week, Doug Hirsch takes a 45-minute walk around the block with one of his nearly 800 employees. Hirsch, the co-CEO and founder of prescription drug savings company GoodRx, says he blocks out time for these "informal and conversational" walks because they make up for the "lost time" during the pandemic's height, when work interactions were mostly confined to screens.
