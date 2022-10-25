Read full article on original website
Raleigh City Council Endorsements
It’s been a long three years here in Raleigh, marked by the outbreak of a global pandemic, the unceremonious dissolution of the city’s main forum for residents to communicate with the leadership, a month of protests in response to police brutality, a council member’s resignation over sexual misconduct allegations, and a general election that ushered in a new president for the country and an affordable housing bond for the city.
Enfield Mayor Robinson to Speak at Durham's First "State of the South" Conference
Mondale Robinson, the Enfield mayor who garnered nationwide attention and death threats after toppling over a decades-old Confederate monument in his town, will be one of the featured speakers at a two-day “State of the South” conference this week in Durham. Robinson is the fiery, newly-elected mayor who...
Durham’s Sheriff Romped in the Primary, But Winning in November Won't Be As Easy
As he’s campaigning, Clarence Birkhead, Durham County’s first Black American sheriff, touts his decision to ban no-knock warrants, the kind that killed Breonna Taylor two years ago and Amir Locke in February. But Birkhead’s challenger, retired FBI agent Maria Jocys, in her effort to deny the pioneering sheriff...
Here Is Then-Sheriff and Current Candidate Donnie Harrison Expounding Ten Reasons Why A Gun Is Better Than a Woman
In February of 2017, at a Wake County Keeping the Farm Workshop hosted by the Wake County Soil and Water Conservation District at the Wake County Commons Building, then-Sheriff Donnie Harrison opened his remarks with a riff on "ten reasons why a gun is better than a woman." "He was...
Durham Fire Officials Denied a Company’s Permit to Burn a Historic Dwelling. The Company Burned It Anyway.
Willie Lee Thompson was swept up in a flood of memories after someone sent him a YouTube video showing a log cabin that had been hidden for more than 70 years under the siding of an old home in East Durham last month. Thompson, an 84-year-old resident of Long Branch,...
15 Minutes: Sid Keith, 67, Owner of Surplus Sid's in Carrboro
Tell me a bit about how you came to own this place?. For a number of years, there was an acquaintance of mine that would come in here, Dr. William Bennett, who was professor emeritus in religion out of Duke University and he taught at UNC also, as I understand it. He had had one absolutely unbelievable fascinating life, and God rest his soul, he's been gone about almost 20 years now. He would come in here after he retired, he would get his driver, Patrick, to bring him over here and he would kind of stay with us and just hold court here. He had known the fellow that taught me the surplus business many, many years ago.
Eno River Group Profited by Renting Decrepit Homes to Vulnerable Tenants. Soon, They'll Have No Home At All.
When Jerry Ellis started renting his current residence—a dilapidated cabin on the banks of the Eno River, built in 1905 as a day camp for children with tuberculosis—he was sure that he would live there until he died. It was 2015, and the cabin, one of seven homes...
Can Democrats and Republicans Find Common-Ground Solutions to Deter Mass Shootings?
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. The 15-year-old accused of killing five people and injuring two others in a Raleigh neighborhood last week was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, a hunting knife and ammunition in a knapsack for shotguns and rifles. Raleigh police chief Estella...
Durham Woman Is One of Only 60 Living Supercentenarians in the Nation
For nearly 80 years, Catherine Spearman Ferrell has lived on a historic street in the shadow of the downtown district, surrounded by institutions. Now she is an institution. Earlier this month, on Monday, October 10, Ferrell celebrated her 110th birthday. To say the sweet-spirited, unfailingly gracious, devout, and bespectacled lady...
Chapel Hill Weighs Redeveloping a Site That Sits Atop a Coal Ash Pit Despite Warnings
Managing coal ash in North Carolina has long been a sordid issue. Last month in response to the Town of Chapel Hill’s proposal to build on top of an existing 60,000-ton coal ash deposit without removing the coal ash, a group of residents known as Safe Housing for Chapel Hill hosted three of the nation’s top coal ash scientists in a public forum in an effort to educate citizens on the dangers attributed to coal ash.
Candidate Questionnaire: Catherine (Cat) Lawson, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Catherine (Cat) Lawson. Occupation & employer: Professor, Duke University School of Law. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. From the pandemic to...
Candidate Questionnaire: Whitney Hill, Raleigh City Council, District A
1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. There is a general dissatisfaction with the City government. First the police department has been neglected and crime has been going up. Bad policies with housing have caused homelessness. Finally, a tax rate increase seems to be attached to everything.
Candidate Questionnaire: Terrance "Truth" Ruth, Raleigh Mayor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Terrance “Truth” Ruth. Occupation & employer: Professor at NC State University. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Trust in government...
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary-Ann Baldwin, Raleigh Mayor
Occupation & employer: VP, Advancement at First Tee Golf. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Raleigh is on the right track. We are consistently ranked as one of the...
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff
Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
15 Minutes: DaQuanta Copeland, 42, Raleigh Mayoral Candidate
Being a longtime advocate of 25-plus years here in Raleigh, there’s just a great need. As a community advocate … I’ve worked with families who were sleeping in cars and business owners who were just trying to connect with the community. Also, I’m vice chair of the Health and Human Services Board of Wake County.
Candidate Questionnaire: Donald Mial, Wake County Commissioners, District 1
1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. a. Growth and Sustainability– Transit, implementing transit plan, more bus rapid transit, rail system, preservation of green space, ensuring water supply, supporting smart growth. b....
Candidate Questionnaire: Jenna Wadsworth, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Party affiliation: Democratic (Please note this is a nonpartisan race) Occupation & employer: Vice-Chair, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Small business owner / Consultant. Hobby farmer. 1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please...
Candidate Questionnaire: Chris Heagarty, Wake School Board, District 7
Occupation & employer: Executive Director, City of Oaks Foundation. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
2022 Endorsements: Wake County
When Deborah Ross was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020, she became the first Democratic Party candidate elected in over a decade to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The civil rights lawyer was first elected in 2002 to serve in the NC House, where she worked to protect voting rights, provide access to affordable housing, and raise the minimum wage for state employees. The incumbent lists her top priorities as lowering prescription drug prices, pursuing racial justice under the law, investing in infrastructure, and combating climate change.
