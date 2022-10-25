ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh City Council Endorsements

It’s been a long three years here in Raleigh, marked by the outbreak of a global pandemic, the unceremonious dissolution of the city’s main forum for residents to communicate with the leadership, a month of protests in response to police brutality, a council member’s resignation over sexual misconduct allegations, and a general election that ushered in a new president for the country and an affordable housing bond for the city.
15 Minutes: Sid Keith, 67, Owner of Surplus Sid's in Carrboro

Tell me a bit about how you came to own this place?. For a number of years, there was an acquaintance of mine that would come in here, Dr. William Bennett, who was professor emeritus in religion out of Duke University and he taught at UNC also, as I understand it. He had had one absolutely unbelievable fascinating life, and God rest his soul, he's been gone about almost 20 years now. He would come in here after he retired, he would get his driver, Patrick, to bring him over here and he would kind of stay with us and just hold court here. He had known the fellow that taught me the surplus business many, many years ago.
Durham Woman Is One of Only 60 Living Supercentenarians in the Nation

For nearly 80 years, Catherine Spearman Ferrell has lived on a historic street in the shadow of the downtown district, surrounded by institutions. Now she is an institution. Earlier this month, on Monday, October 10, Ferrell celebrated her 110th birthday. To say the sweet-spirited, unfailingly gracious, devout, and bespectacled lady...
Chapel Hill Weighs Redeveloping a Site That Sits Atop a Coal Ash Pit Despite Warnings

Managing coal ash in North Carolina has long been a sordid issue. Last month in response to the Town of Chapel Hill’s proposal to build on top of an existing 60,000-ton coal ash deposit without removing the coal ash, a group of residents known as Safe Housing for Chapel Hill hosted three of the nation’s top coal ash scientists in a public forum in an effort to educate citizens on the dangers attributed to coal ash.
Candidate Questionnaire: Whitney Hill, Raleigh City Council, District A

1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. There is a general dissatisfaction with the City government. First the police department has been neglected and crime has been going up. Bad policies with housing have caused homelessness. Finally, a tax rate increase seems to be attached to everything.
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary-Ann Baldwin, Raleigh Mayor

Occupation & employer: VP, Advancement at First Tee Golf. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Raleigh is on the right track. We are consistently ranked as one of the...
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff

Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
15 Minutes: DaQuanta Copeland, 42, Raleigh Mayoral Candidate

Being a longtime advocate of 25-plus years here in Raleigh, there’s just a great need. As a community advocate … I’ve worked with families who were sleeping in cars and business owners who were just trying to connect with the community. Also, I’m vice chair of the Health and Human Services Board of Wake County.
Candidate Questionnaire: Chris Heagarty, Wake School Board, District 7

Occupation & employer: Executive Director, City of Oaks Foundation. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
2022 Endorsements: Wake County

When Deborah Ross was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020, she became the first Democratic Party candidate elected in over a decade to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The civil rights lawyer was first elected in 2002 to serve in the NC House, where she worked to protect voting rights, provide access to affordable housing, and raise the minimum wage for state employees. The incumbent lists her top priorities as lowering prescription drug prices, pursuing racial justice under the law, investing in infrastructure, and combating climate change.
