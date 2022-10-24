Read full article on original website
Investors use a simple strategy called dollar-cost averaging to make smart decisions. Here’s how you can, too
Investing will always involve some level of risk—it’s up to you to determine how you want to manage it. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Tying up your money in the market can feel like a risky game. That’s why many financial experts recommend implementing investment strategies, such as dollar-cost-averaging, to minimize risk while keeping the potential for gains.
invezz.com
EToro launches ESG investing tools to promote sustainable investments
ESG investing allows investors to take insight from the ESG ratings of a company before investing in their sto. EToro offers access to ESG scores for 2,700 investment assets. ESG scores are updated daily to reflect changes in company ratings and thus potential stocks performance. ESG investing is one of...
coinchapter.com
Follow The Smart Money And Invest In Uniglo.io, KuCoin, And Binance Coin Or Regret It Someday
It’s no secret that investing in cryptocurrency can be a speculatory effort. The prices of digital assets are often volatile and can swing wildly in a matter of hours. Nevertheless, certain crypto coins have stood the test of time and shown consistent growth. When it comes to investments, “smart...
crowdfundinsider.com
CrowdStreet Looks to Boost Interest in Alternative Investments with CrowdStreet Advisors
Real estate crowdfunding platform CrowdStreet says it is working to promote alternative investments in real estate via its CrowdStreet Advisors, a wholly owned offshoot of the investment platform. CrowdStreet Advisors aims to promote private investment opportunities by working closely with financial advisors interested in providing clients with greater portfolio diversification.
TechCrunch
Human Impact Capital is a new $50M fund investing in social impact startups
I spoke with the fund’s manager, Lucas Paul, to find out what drove the creation of the fund and its investment thesis. “We are convinced that innovation is key to overcoming the biggest social challenges of our time, and we are dedicated to contributing to a better future and supporting innovation through investments in social impact startups,” said Paul in an interview with TechCrunch. “Entrepreneurs providing solutions to these social problems will advance our society and lay the foundation for the generations to come. While impact VC investments are on the rise, 75% of those flow into environmental topics.”
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Digital Investment Platform Releases Robo-Investing App To Help Close Racial Wealth Gap
Stackwell, the digital investment platform working to create generational change in the Black community, announced the release of a robo-investing app. The app is reportedly available for download in Apple’s App Store. Specifically designed with the Black community in mind, the app aims to provide tools and knowledge for building wealth.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
bitcoinist.com
Eco-friendly Crypto Project IMPT Raises $10.8M After Signing Huge Affiliate Partnerships
With cryptocurrency projects like Bitcoin negatively impacting the environment due to the high levels of energy used, IMPT is a new cryptocurrency platform that aims to be eco-friendly and contribute towards environmental sustainability. Offering individuals the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions by receiving crypto-based cashback in the form of IMPT...
Sporos Capital Partners Closes Equity Investment In Cannabis MSO, Story Companies
Sporos Capital Partners, a cannabis private equity firm, has closed on its equity investment in Story Companies LLC, a privately-held multi-state operator. Proceeds of the investment, from a Sporos affiliated vehicle, will be used to support the growth and expansion of Story’s vertically-integrated operations. The terms of the Sporos investment were not disclosed.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Family Offices, HNWIs Are Keen On Digital Assets, More Than Half Invest – Study
The market for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin has been tough in 2022, with prices tumbling since January. As far as tokens and other digital entities are concerned, the market remains relatively brisk. A report by KPMG China and Aspen Digital, based on views from 30 family offices and wealthy individuals...
Why is it Important for Businesses to Invest in New Technologies?
Running a business requires the use of technology. Customer service, productivity, and many other things can benefit from it. Modern technology needs to be a priority for businesses. Investing in technology can help you expand your company because of how much it has changed over time.
How companies can significantly extend the reach of sustainability
It’s time for companies to look beyond the bottom of the funnel. Consumers in each of these groups have the potential to make sustainable choices, but leaders must use specific strategies for reaching them. Companies everywhere are facing a new imperative: Help save the planet. How can leaders and...
protos.com
a16z dials back crypto investing as flagship fund gets rekt
Crypto-loving Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has had a rough year, reporting a 40% drop in its flagship crypto fund in the first half of 2022 — yet execs continue to regurgitate unwavering loyalty to its crypto-long vision. A16z has historically bet big on web3 and cryptocurrency. Its fourth and largest...
New Investment Platform Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
That’s no hyperbole. Arrived Homes really does allow you to become one of the owners of America’s most promising single-family rentals for as little as $100. Let’s quickly dive into how that’s possible. Simply put, the company acquires properties across the country, lets investors buy shares,...
dailyhodl.com
MintMe.com Coin Secures $25 Million Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
GEM Digital Limited commits $25 million to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70,000 users growing against the bear market, was built to serve as an alternative to fiat crowdfunding services. It allows users to create a unique token representing their brand or idea and have their fans and followers buy them as a means of donation.
Top VCs view payments startups as 'inflation hedged.' Here's why they're so bullish on the space.
Top investors see plenty of opportunity for disruption in the payments space. Here's why the sector is prime for startups to shine.
Prudential Financial announces leadership succession for U.S., international businesses
Prudential Financial today announced that effective Jan. 1, 2023, Andy Sullivan, currently head of U.S. Businesses, will become head of International Businesses and PGIM. In addition, Caroline Feeney, currently president and CEO of U.S. Retirement & Insurance Businesses, will be promoted to executive vice president and head of U.S. Businesses.
3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Prosper in a Post-Covid World
Do-it-yourself (DIY) investors should keep an eye on these investing opportunities the analyst community has identified.
Coinbase CEO Is Planning To Sell 2% Of His Stake To Fund Scientific Research
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is selling 2% of his stake to fund scientific research. Armstrong will be selling his stake to fund research at NewLimit and Researchhub, the two research-based companies co-founded by Armstrong himself. The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, took to Twitter to reveal his plans,...
