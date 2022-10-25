Read full article on original website
S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like" chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul
Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with 90.7% of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
Cholera overwhelms Haiti as cases, deaths spike amid crisis
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The sun shone down on Stanley Joliva as medical staff at an open-air clinic hovered around him, pumping air into his lungs and giving him chest compressions until he died. Nearby, his mother watched. “Only God knows my pain,” said Viliene Enfant. Less than...
