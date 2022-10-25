Oscar Isaac Executive Produces and Lends His Voice to True-Crime Podcast ‘The Rosenberg Case’ About a Bizarre Assassination in Guatemala

BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Aespa, P1Harmony, Twice and several other K-pop artists have announced postponements or cancelations following a fatal crowd surge that killed over 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday evening. The neighborhood, known for its nightlife and entertainment, was heavily populated with party-goers for Halloween festivities. According to reports by the New York Times, the surge happened in an alleyway some 11 feet wide, which faced an overflow of on-foot traffic, causing a deadly compression of human bodies. Witnesses also told the publication that they saw little to no crowd control or police officers in...

