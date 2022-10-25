Oscar Isaac Executive Produces and Lends His Voice to True-Crime Podcast ‘The Rosenberg Case’ About a Bizarre Assassination in Guatemala

Read full article on original website
‘The Rings of Power’ Cast Members Talk Emerging From Racist Backlash: ‘These Characters Are Undeniable. We’ve Felt a Lot of Love’
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Queen Regent Miriel; Ismael Cruz Córdova, the warrior elf Arondir; and Sophia Nomvete, Princess Disa, who is the first Black female dwarf in Middle-earth, made the trek Sunday to Lucca Comics & Games, the unique event dedicated to pop culture, cosplay and comics held in the medieval Tuscan town of Lucca.
These Celebs Didn't Waste Any Time Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Site
"Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."
Hybe, YG Entertainment and Other K-Pop Giants Postpone New Releases After Fatal Crowd Surge in Seoul Kills Over 150
BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Aespa, P1Harmony, Twice and several other K-pop artists have announced postponements or cancelations following a fatal crowd surge that killed over 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday evening. The neighborhood, known for its nightlife and entertainment, was heavily populated with party-goers for Halloween festivities. According to reports by the New York Times, the surge happened in an alleyway some 11 feet wide, which faced an overflow of on-foot traffic, causing a deadly compression of human bodies. Witnesses also told the publication that they saw little to no crowd control or police officers in...
25 Spot-On Fan Reactions To "Love Is Blind" Season 3 So Far
The consensus is in: we have two clear villains.
‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal, Companies Cutting Ties With Kanye
Weekend Update tackled Elon Musk’s completed purchase of Twitter, the Pennsylvania Senate debates and companies cutting ties with Kanye West on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. “This week, Elon Musk officially bought Twitter for $44 billion, beating out the next highest offer of zero dollars,” Colin Jost...
Jack Harlow Turns in a First-Class Performance as Host and Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’
In his double-duty stint as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” Jack Harlow was one of the most energetic guests the show has seen in many episodes. He’s not ready for prime time yet as an actor, but the 24-year-old Kentucky-born-and-raised rapper brought an energy to the show that was undeniable.
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
