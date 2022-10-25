ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with 90.7% of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
ClickOnDetroit.com

17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp

CANBERRA – Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said Saturday, as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.

