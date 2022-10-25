Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Man arrested for felony drug charges following chase
NEW CASTLE, COUNTY, Del. – Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland has been arrested by the Delaware State Police on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit this morning. On October 29, 2022, around 12:37 AM a trooper on patrol saw a brown Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Pigeon Point Road approaching the Lambson Lane intersection. The driver of the Impala failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection, so the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver did not comply and a vehicle pursuit was started. The driver turned onto West Avenue into the Best Night Inn parking lot. The driver got out of the car and began leaving the scene on foot. Troopers chased the suspect and took him into custody. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Antwan Douglas.
WMDT.com
Man convicted in 2021 murder in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County jury has convicted a man of first degree murder, rape, and other related charges. During the early morning hours of May 21, 2021, Kenneth Evans traveled from the Delmar area to a residential neighborhood located along Glastonbury Drive in Salisbury. Evans then entered the home of Helen Riggins and heinously offended her over the course of several hours. Riggins was bound, strangled, raped, and murdered. Evans then doused the victim and areas of the inside of the residence with gasoline and set it on fire just before fleeing on foot.
WGMD Radio
Three Milford Men Charged in Serious Assault￼
Milford Police have been investigating an assault that occurred on August 17 in the area of North Street and Northwest 2nd Street. Police found an unconscious man laying in the grass. He was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus in stable but critical condition. Investigation led to three suspects – 25 year old Isaiah Tunnell, 18 year old Joseph Mumford and 22 year old Demetrius Frith-Thompson all from Milford. All three have been arrested and charged and were indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on the following charges:
13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD – A 13-year-old boy was arrested for an armed robbery of another juvenile, a 14-year-old, in Salisbury last Friday. Police said the teen suspect displayed a gun with a green laser pointer and told the victim, and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The incident happened in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and captured a 15-year-old who attempted to flee the residence. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the robbery, but the 13-year-old suspect was not there. Three The post 13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Laurel man located, Gold Alert canceled
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel. Police say Seefried was last seen on Thursday in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to locate or contact Seefried have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He...
fox29.com
State Police: Teens attack troopers after fight at high school football game in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two teens have been arrested and charged after a fight at a football game boiled over into a physical altercation with Delaware State Police Friday night. The troopers were working security at a Cape Henlopen High School football game when a fight broke out around 7:45...
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
WMDT.com
Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”
LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
WMDT.com
License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man
OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
WMDT.com
ACLU Delaware to rollout new initiative providing LGBTQ+ students more support
LEWES, Del.- The ACLU Delaware will soon kick off a new initiative to bring more support to LGBTQ+ students across the first state. It’s called the ‘Know Your Rights Guide’ and looks to educate parents, teachers, and students on their 1st Amendment rights. The ACLU of Delaware...
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
WMDT.com
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester attends roundtable at Beebe Healthcare on challenges facing nurses
LEWES, Del.- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester joined members of the Beebe Hospital System, and members of the Delaware legislature Thursday in Lewes at the Margaret H Rollins school of nursing, to discuss the challenges that nursing faces across the US and the first state. The roundtable focused on improving information...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
DOVER, Del. – Election Day is fast approaching and we got the chance to speak with the Republican candidate for the newly formed 4th State Representative District, Jeff Hilovsky. Hilovsky is a doctor and veteran whose service spans over 38 years. He is a retired Air Force Reservist who...
WMDT.com
MD NAACP Chapter seeks to boost registration ahead of election day
SALISBURY, Md- The Maryland Chapter of the NAACP is working to register young voters, as early voting is already underway in the state. Members tell 47ABC that turnout is often lower for midterm elections compared to a presidential, and they are hoping to let young people know why they should vote.
WMDT.com
“The blessings are just never ending:” Non-profit provides local veteran woman with brand-new roof
DAGSBORO, Del.- “Cause you know she would never ask for help. Like she said, she still really doesn’t believe she deserves it. She rather it be given to someone else,” Daughter Tammy Orta said. You make a living by what you get, you make a life by...
WMDT.com
13 rescued from sinking vessel near Chincoteague
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard and two good Samaritans rescued a total of 13 people from a sinking commercial fishing vessel early Friday morning approximately 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague. We’re told at around 2 am., watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday relay call from...
WMDT.com
Delaware Early Voting Begins
Delaware – Early Voting begins today in the First State. There are Five early voting locations across Kent, Sussex, and New Castle County which will be open from 11 am to 7 pm October 28th through November 6th. All you need to bring your ID and proof of residence...
WMDT.com
2022 Tax Changes: Child Tax Credit sees up to $1,600 cut per child
SALISBURY, Md.- Key parts of the American Rescue Plan and the aid it gave to Americans are expiring this year, which will mean big changes in the 2022 returns, including the child tax credit expansion. The program 2021 was expanded to cover more families, boosted the credit per child to...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Indigo
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Indigo in Rehoboth Beach has been turning up the heat for about five years now. But, if you’re looking for something a bit milder- they have something for everybody to enjoy. Of course the Foodie Team had to try it all in this week’s Foodie Friday.
