NEW CASTLE, COUNTY, Del. – Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland has been arrested by the Delaware State Police on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit this morning. On October 29, 2022, around 12:37 AM a trooper on patrol saw a brown Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Pigeon Point Road approaching the Lambson Lane intersection. The driver of the Impala failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection, so the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver did not comply and a vehicle pursuit was started. The driver turned onto West Avenue into the Best Night Inn parking lot. The driver got out of the car and began leaving the scene on foot. Troopers chased the suspect and took him into custody. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Antwan Douglas.

BERLIN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO