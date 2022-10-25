Florida game plan: Riled-up Gators plot to keep Stetson Bennett in ‘bubble’

ATHENS — Florida has caused problems for Stetson Bennett before, and the Gators are scheming to come after the Georgia quarterback again.

“We’re going to find ways to affect him,” Florida defense lineman Tyreak Sapp said, “to get him off his game.”

Bennett, no doubt, will be key for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the Gators when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Georgia has split the past two games against Florida, winning last season by a 34-7 count after dropping a 44-28 decision in 2020.

Bennett struggled in both games, just 5-of-16 passing for 78 yards with a TD pass an interception in 2020, leaving that game with a shoulder injury before returning in the second half.

And then last season, Bennett was 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions even as Georgia scored a lopsided win.

