Read full article on original website
Related
S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like" chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul
Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with 90.7% of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
Brazil's presidential election too close to call
Challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had pulled slightly ahead of Jair Bolsonaro.
MyStateline.com
US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie’s life
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for...
MyStateline.com
Ex-United Nations employee sentenced for multiple rapes
NEW YORK (AP) — The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who first won their trust left them shattered and hopeful that justice might help them heal.
Comments / 0