Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Related
Carscoops
Retromodded 2014 Chevy Camaro Brings ’50s Fin Car Styling To A Modern Platform
These days, many manufacturers offer retro-inspired vehicles in their lineup, but none really draw inspiration from earlier than the 60s. So if you want to get a modern car with the taste of something a bit earlier, you could consider this 2014 Camaro SS listed for sale on eBay, which is inspired by some iconic cars of the 1950s.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan GT-R’s $113,540 MSRP Gives Inflation The Finger
This year’s dollar doesn’t stretch as far as last year’s. Whatever you’re shopping for, there’s a good chance it will cost you more in 2022 because inflation is currently running at over 8 percent. Labor Department data released in August revealed that U.S. consumers’ grocery bills had jumped 16 percent in the year through to July, the biggest rise since 1974.
Carscoops
Koenigsegg KXX Rendering Imagines The Ultimate 2,000 HP Hybrid Hypercar
This article contains independent illustrations of a fictional Koenigsegg KXX created by professional car designer Emre Husmen that are neither related to nor endorsed by Koenigsegg. This is the Koenigsegg KXX, a wild creation from the mind of talented designer Emre Husmen that shows what an even more track-focused hypercar...
Carscoops
The Alfa Romeo Alfetta’s Fugly Dashboard Was Strangely Prophetic
Ever get the feeling that some old cars get way too much exposure, while others are unfairly overlooked? I do, and I reckon Alfa Romeo’s Alfetta deserves some serious spotlight time. Not only because it’s great value and handles beautifully as it shares a drivetrain layout with a Ferrari, but because its strangely mutated dashboard design was years ahead of its time.
Carscoops
Ferrari’s Le Mans Hypercar Does Laps Of Monza Before October 30 Debut
Ferrari’s upcoming Le Mans Hypercar has been filmed at the Monza F1 circuit, being pushed to its limits ahead of its unveiling on October 30. Unlike some other car manufacturers that are getting into endurance racing with this new era of prototypes, Ferrari will race in the LMH category as opposed to the LMDh class. This means it has had to develop its own chassis for the car, rather than relying on one supplied by either Multimatic, Dallara, or ORECA.
Carscoops
Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee
We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
Carscoops
Renault Makes Fun Of Tesla Semi, Says While Some Make Announcements Others Are Putting Miles On The Road
Tesla’s habit of announcing products long before they make it to market has opened it to criticisms from other automakers. The latest, Renault, has opted to tease the company for the long lead time on the Tesla Semi. The French automaker has published a video that shows a worker...
Carscoops
Watch In Terror As This BMW 3-Series Rally Car Crashes And Gets Impaled By A Wooden Pole
The driver and passenger of a BMW E36 3-Series have been lucky to avoid serious injury after a crash during a recent rally event in Europe. Dramatic dashcam footage filmed from inside the BMW initially shows the driver powering down a straight without any issues. As he approaches a complex of corner where there were plenty of spectators, he steers to the right and comes over a crest in the road at high speed. On the other side of this crest was a left-hand bend but unfortunately for the driver, he was simply traveling too fast to safely make the corner.
Carscoops
Quirky Skoda Yeti Pickup Exists In One-Off Prototype Form
Skoda issued a press release celebrating the lesser-known versions of the now-discontinued Yeti (2009-2017). Among them is the Yeti Pickup, a never-before-seen prototype that never reached production but has a quite interesting spec. Skoda built the Yeti Pickup in 2012-2013, combining elements from two production vehicles. The front end comes...
Carscoops
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Equipment And Slightly Higher Prices
The Kia Telluride got a facelift for 2023, but the company hasn’t forgotten about its other three-row crossover. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for the 2023 Sorento. The entry-level Sorento LX starts at $29,990 and this is a slight increase of $400....
Carscoops
Stretched Renault Austral Spotted Again, Set To Replace The Espace
The Renault Austral made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show as the successor of the Kadjar, but the French company is also working on another variant of the SUV set to indirectly replace the Espace. A prototype of the “Grand Austral” was caught by our spy photographers in Germany, giving us a better view of its stretched body.
Carscoops
How The World Of Motorsport Killed One Of The Most Innovative Racing Cars To Date
The 2000s was a dynamic and exciting period for motorsports as it experienced a flurry of innovation from designers and large budgets from manufacturers big and small. The Deltawing was one such project, perhaps the most ambitious newcomer to racing cars in the 21st century. The leading character of this...
Carscoops
A Lamborghini Countach Was Spotted Inside A 174-Foot Yacht In Florida
Media is emerging from the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, of a 1987 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 Quattrovalvole. Seems fair enough, it’s a lovely car, if a little out of place. But the thing that’s really drawing a lot of attention is where it’s parked. Seen aboard the...
Carscoops
2023 Ford Everest Now Offers Sport RWD Variant Down Under
The Ford Everest range is growing in Australia with the launch of the new Everest Sport RWD, priced from AU$62,790 ($40,737). Slotted beneath the skin of the Everest Sport RWD is the same 2.0-liter biturbo diesel four-cylinder that is available in other models, pumping out 154 kW (206 hp) at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque between 1,750 and 2,000 rpm.
Carscoops
Strong 911 Sales Help Porsche Profits Rocket By 41 %
Porsche’s year just gets better and better. Four weeks ago the company floated on the stock market, earning a robust €75 billion ($75 bn) valuation and a tidy €19.5 billion ($19.5 bn) payout, half of which goes to parent company VW to spend on electric cars. And now we hear that profits in the first nine months of 2022 are up by a staggering 41 percent.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Leverages Tesla Engineers To Review Twitter Code In Early Stages Of Takeover
Elon Musk has a unique strategy as he takes over Twitter, namely, to use his own engineers from Tesla to review the code at the social media platform’s headquarters in California. News of the move broke late Thursday. Bloomberg, who first reported the use of Tesla engineers at Twitter,...
Carscoops
Yikes… LaFerrari Driver Crunches Side Skirt While Exiting Parking Spot
There are few maneuvers in driving that are both as common and as stressful as exiting a parking spot next to a low curb. And one Ferrari LaFerrari driver has proven why that is, by damaging his car mere inches after taking off. The video, posted to Facebook by Supercar...
Carscoops
Someone Is Selling A Ford Bronco Raptor For $125,000 On eBay
If you’re patient and can find a dealership that doesn’t apply ridiculous markups, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor can be purchased from $69,995 with destination and tops out at $82,550 when fully-loaded with options. However, if you’re unwilling to wait many months for delivery and can’t be bothered finding a dealership without markups, this used Bronco Raptor might do the trick.
Carscoops
Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO Brings Handling And Powertrain Updates
Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiled the updated version of its Supra GT4 EVO, introducing a series of improvements in the suspension, braking, and powertrain departments. Since the original Supra GT4’s debut in July 2019, the automaker has sold more than 50 examples, which went on to secure over 100 podium finishes and 50 class wins in national and international GT4 championships. Using customer and driver feedback, Toyota Gazoo Racing engineers continued the development of the GR Supra GT4, to remain in top competitive form against rivals.
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Crashes With Mazda And Violently Rolls Over On The Highway
A Land Rover Defender rolled over multiple times on an Orlando highway after crashing with a Mazda CX-5 that was erratically trying not to miss the exit. Despite the severity of the crash, the driver and passengers of the Defender walked away with minor injuries, showing the high safety standards of modern vehicles.
Comments / 0