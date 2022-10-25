Read full article on original website
Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee
We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
Nissan Dealer Lashes Out Defending Z’s $130,000 Price, Asks “Why Should This Car Have No Markup?”
Recently, we told you all about a couple of new Nissan dealers who were placing greedy markups on the supposedly affordable Z sports car. One of the employees at Scott Evans Nissan in Georgia decided to take to Facebook to confirm and defend the pricing of a Z that was listed at $129,999 including an insane $60,000 ‘market adjustment’ – and who knows what else.
Renault Makes Fun Of Tesla Semi, Says While Some Make Announcements Others Are Putting Miles On The Road
Tesla’s habit of announcing products long before they make it to market has opened it to criticisms from other automakers. The latest, Renault, has opted to tease the company for the long lead time on the Tesla Semi. The French automaker has published a video that shows a worker...
Cheaper Solid-State LiDAR Sensors Drive The Future Of Level 3 Autonomy
LiDAR developers are seeing rising support from the automotive industry as the technology becomes more affordable, with the likes of General Motors and Volkswagen moving to pad their order books. Although Tesla may still be on the fence about the tech, LiDAR is seen by many as a vital component...
Land Rover Dealers Reportedly Asking U.K. Customers To Not Sell Their Defenders To Private Buyers
Land Rover is reportedly asking its customers in the U.K. not to sell their vehicles to buyers outside of the brand’s dealer network for the first six months of their ownership. Although that doesn’t sound too wild in an industry beset by production issues and high resale values, there...
Nissan Bringing Electromod Sunny Truck, 1,300 HP Formula Drift Z, And Other Concepts To SEMA 2022
Nissan is getting ready for the fast-approaching SEMA show, and it’s so excited that it’s already showing off the six concepts it will bring to the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 1 to 4. With electric vehicles, a variety of trucks, and race cars, not to mention a raft of aftermarket parts, the Nissan stand should be an interesting one.
1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face
If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
The Tesla Cybertruck Looks Dangerously Close To Real Life Production In New Images And Video
Actions speak louder than words and it looks as though there’s some very important action taking place at Tesla. New photos and video show off the 9,000-ton Giga Press and a tail light that we’ve never seen before. Both indicate that the world’s most controversial pickup truck might actually be in the hands of reservation holders soon.
Strong 911 Sales Help Porsche Profits Rocket By 41 %
Porsche’s year just gets better and better. Four weeks ago the company floated on the stock market, earning a robust €75 billion ($75 bn) valuation and a tidy €19.5 billion ($19.5 bn) payout, half of which goes to parent company VW to spend on electric cars. And now we hear that profits in the first nine months of 2022 are up by a staggering 41 percent.
Twitter Employees Get That Sinking Feeling As “Chief Twit” Elon Musk Arrives At HQ
Ever the joker, even when regular peoples’ livelihoods are at risk, Elon Musk visited Twitter HQ in San Francisco ahead of a likely buyout carrying a porcelain sink, a potential signal that he intends to make big changes that Twitter employees fear may include job cuts. Though no deal...
This 25 Footlong 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 Limo Is Business In The Front And Party In The Back
Stretch limos are becoming a bit antiquated but this one will never stop turning heads. Built out of a 1996 Dodge Viper, this former sports car is longer than any production car in history. In fact, it can seat more people than any three-row SUV on sale today and it’ll only cost its new owner $160,000.
Jeep Shows Us More Of The All-Electric Avenger In “Concentrated Freedom” Ad Spot
Back in September, Jeep unveiled the compact, Europe-only Avenger SUV as the first in a line of many EVs to come. As a way to show it and its features off in a creative way, they’ve now created a three-part series of commercials titled “Concentrated Freedom”, in which influencers take it on journeys through scenic locations.
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Equipment And Slightly Higher Prices
The Kia Telluride got a facelift for 2023, but the company hasn’t forgotten about its other three-row crossover. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for the 2023 Sorento. The entry-level Sorento LX starts at $29,990 and this is a slight increase of $400....
Tesla Cyberquad For Kids Recalled After Adult Tipped Over And Bruised Herself
The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids was one of last year’s hottest Christmas gifts as it sold out almost instantly and some were selling for thousands of dollars on eBay. Fast forward to today and the $1,900 EV is being recalled as it “fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs”.
2023 Nissan GT-R’s $113,540 MSRP Gives Inflation The Finger
This year’s dollar doesn’t stretch as far as last year’s. Whatever you’re shopping for, there’s a good chance it will cost you more in 2022 because inflation is currently running at over 8 percent. Labor Department data released in August revealed that U.S. consumers’ grocery bills had jumped 16 percent in the year through to July, the biggest rise since 1974.
2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio, Hennessey Venom 1200, And Musk Gets Keys To Castle Twitter: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. General Motors has managed to comprehensively beat Wall Street’s expectations, with an income of $4.3 billion and a global revenue of $41.89 billion for the third quarter of 2023. it comes following a post-pandemic period that featured lower sales due to disruption to parts supply but higher profits.
2023 Dodge Charger And Challenger Orders Open, Here’s How To Get One Of The Last ICE-Powered Models
The 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be the last of their kind, and the company has now opened orders for the standard models as well as the Last Call special editions. Since demand is expected to be high, customers should act quickly to secure their model. However, it’s not exactly business as usual as nearly all 2023 Chargers and Challengers have already been allocated to dealers.
This Super-Rare Ferrari Testarossa Pininfarina Spider Has Just 256 Miles On It And You Can Buy It
Ferrari might have made 7,177 Testarossas over the model’s lifespan but one thing they never did was built a production version with a convertible top. That makes this Pininfarina Spider ‘Special Production’ quite special indeed. What makes this example even more valuable is that it has just 256 miles (413 km) on the odometer.
Watch In Terror As This BMW 3-Series Rally Car Crashes And Gets Impaled By A Wooden Pole
The driver and passenger of a BMW E36 3-Series have been lucky to avoid serious injury after a crash during a recent rally event in Europe. Dramatic dashcam footage filmed from inside the BMW initially shows the driver powering down a straight without any issues. As he approaches a complex of corner where there were plenty of spectators, he steers to the right and comes over a crest in the road at high speed. On the other side of this crest was a left-hand bend but unfortunately for the driver, he was simply traveling too fast to safely make the corner.
