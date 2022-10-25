ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warm weather delays opening of Ann Arbor outdoor ice arena

ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is opening for the winter season later than anticipated. Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation announced on the arena’s website that warm temperatures are delaying the opening of the ice arena to Saturday, Nov. 19. The outdoor skating season was anticipated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership

The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
metroparent.com

Neighborhood Guide: Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion is rich in a history of African-American fashion and music. One of the largest Black-owned shopping districts, the Avenue of Fashion is home to both long-standing and new businesses and restaurants that make for an eventful day with the whole family!. Getting There:. The Avenue...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stay safe on Halloween around Ann Arbor with these trick-or-treat tips

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Celebrate Halloween on Monday by making a plan to trick or treat safely. On social media, Sheriff Clayton of the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office shared several ways community members can stay safe while collecting candy. “Halloween is a fun time in Washtenaw County,” Sheriff...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption

Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party

YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Parked cars, trucks block new downtown Ann Arbor bike lanes

ANN ARBOR, MI — Two freshly painted bike lanes in downtown Ann Arbor are already seeing high use — from automobiles parking in them. The new bike lanes along both sides of North University Avenue just east of State Street are part of a Downtown Development Authority improvement project, which also included implementing a new curbless design on State Street.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theoldmotor.com

Livernois Avenue in Detroit – Midwest Used-Car Capitol

Today’s street scene is a mid-1950s overhead view of the Livernois and Grand River Avenues intersection in Detroit, MI. This is the third image of Livernois Ave. posted here recently and includes Baker’s “Big Lot” used cars, the Don Homer Chevrolet Service Department, and further down, Livernois past it on the right, Homer’s Chevrolet New Car Dealership. Two financial institutions for auto loans are on the left and right at the intersection.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building

After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
DETROIT, MI

