Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm weather delays opening of Ann Arbor outdoor ice arena
ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is opening for the winter season later than anticipated. Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation announced on the arena’s website that warm temperatures are delaying the opening of the ice arena to Saturday, Nov. 19. The outdoor skating season was anticipated...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of vermouth
TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit. Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters. ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
Downtown Detroit Markets to Return for 2022 Holiday Season
The pop-up shops, Cadillac Lodge, and other activities and events launch next month The post Downtown Detroit Markets to Return for 2022 Holiday Season appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
metroparent.com
Neighborhood Guide: Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion
Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion is rich in a history of African-American fashion and music. One of the largest Black-owned shopping districts, the Avenue of Fashion is home to both long-standing and new businesses and restaurants that make for an eventful day with the whole family!. Getting There:. The Avenue...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stay safe on Halloween around Ann Arbor with these trick-or-treat tips
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Celebrate Halloween on Monday by making a plan to trick or treat safely. On social media, Sheriff Clayton of the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office shared several ways community members can stay safe while collecting candy. “Halloween is a fun time in Washtenaw County,” Sheriff...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption
Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
Parked cars, trucks block new downtown Ann Arbor bike lanes
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two freshly painted bike lanes in downtown Ann Arbor are already seeing high use — from automobiles parking in them. The new bike lanes along both sides of North University Avenue just east of State Street are part of a Downtown Development Authority improvement project, which also included implementing a new curbless design on State Street.
theoldmotor.com
Livernois Avenue in Detroit – Midwest Used-Car Capitol
Today’s street scene is a mid-1950s overhead view of the Livernois and Grand River Avenues intersection in Detroit, MI. This is the third image of Livernois Ave. posted here recently and includes Baker’s “Big Lot” used cars, the Don Homer Chevrolet Service Department, and further down, Livernois past it on the right, Homer’s Chevrolet New Car Dealership. Two financial institutions for auto loans are on the left and right at the intersection.
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
HometownLife.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
Downtown Ann Arbor street closure coming for 19-story high-rise project
ANN ARBOR, MI - A downtown street is closing for nearly three weeks as work continues on a project that’s bringing in the tallest Ann Arbor development in over half a century. East Washington Street between South Division Street and South State Street is slated to close at 7...
Comments / 0