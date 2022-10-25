ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Is Exclusive Home for New Doctor Who Episodes Starting in 2023

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 5 days ago

Disney+ will be the exclusive home for Doctor Who ‘s upcoming adventures starting in late 2023, for territories outside of the UK and Ireland (of course).

Stateside, new Doctor Who episodes/specials had been airing on BBC America, since 2008.

The switcheroo was officially announced on Tuesday morning’s Live With Kelly & Ryan by Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to ( eventually ) play the Fifteenth Doctor.

The deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television will take effect with the new episodes arriving in November 2023, to coincide with the series’ 60th anniversary. (HBO Max will continue to be the U.S. streaming home for the original seasons, 1 through 13, while BritBox will continue to stream S1-26.)

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Andor, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Mandalorian, the next new Doctor Who specials and more!

David Tennant, as revealed in the Power of the Doctor special that aired Oct. 23, will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the next three specials, before Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor.

In a statement, showrunner Russell T Davies said, “I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

Disney+ president Alisa Bowen in turn said, “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

Will you follow Doctor Who to Disney+ a year from now? Share your thoughts on the series’ new Stateside home below!

Green Lantern: Live-Action HBO Max Series Is Being Redeveloped, Will Now Focus on John Stewart

HBO Max’s live-action Green Lantern series is being redeveloped to focus on a different intergalactic lawman. First announced back in October 2019, the Greg Berlanti production set out to “reinvent the classic DC property” through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (played by Treadstone‘s Jeremy Irvine), but also visiting 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (American Horror Story‘s Finn Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They were to be be joined by other Lanterns, “from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.” But now, in the wake...
TVLine

Baking It: Amy Poehler Joins Season 2 to Host With Maya Rudolph, Replacing Andy Samberg — Get Release Date

Baking It is mixing up its ingredient list: Peacock’s baking competition will return for Season 2 with Amy Poehler hosting alongside her old SNL castmate Maya Rudolph, TVLine has learned. The streamer has announced a premiere date as well: Season 2 will debut Monday, Dec. 12, with new episodes airing weekly. The same day, NBC will air a special celebrity holiday episode of Baking It at 10/9c where “Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to ‘cele-bake’ the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities,” per the official description. Poehler steps in for fellow SNL alum Andy...
TVLine

Netflix Animated Comedy Bad Crimes, With Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, Cancelled Midway Through Production

Netflix is now cancelling shows before we even get a chance to see them. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on the upcoming adult animated comedy Bad Crimes, featuring the voices of Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, midway through production, our sister site Variety reports. Byer (Grand Crew) and Lapkus (Orange Is the New Black) were set to star as “two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible,” per the official synopsis. The series — which was first announced back in January — hailed from...
TVLine

Eliminated Survivor Player Details Her Most Cringeworthy Moment: 'It's So Sickening to Watch!'

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. Survivor‘s Baka tribe may have entered the pre-merge with a numbers advantage, but that didn’t mean the battle between Elie and Gabler was over. Not by a long shot. With just six players vulnerable to the vote, Gabler saw an opportunity to sink Elie’s game by sharing information that she had gone through his bag a few days prior. After refusing to pin the blame on her ally and island BFF Jeanine, Elie sought to mend fences with her original Baka members, but neither Sami nor Gabler had any interest in keeping her...
