Harvard researcher says there are 8 types of 'difficult' people—and passive-aggressive is the 'absolute worst'

Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
CNBC
An Apple and Tesla exec who quit to build his own startup now has a star-studded list of investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
Doctors say trendy turmeric supplements can cause liver damage and urge Americans to know the risks
New research attributed a small but growing number of liver-damage cases to turmeric supplements. Researchers identified 10 cases of liver problems from turmeric supplements, one resulting in death. Clinical evidence doesn't support turmeric use to treat or prevent any disease, one doctor said.
CNBC
My mom has 7 rules to be happy and successful as you age: No. 1 is, 'Your 20s are mostly practice'
A few years ago, I watched a friend have a panic attack over the prospect of turning 30. Last month, I spent a long weekend at the beach for another friend's 30th wherein the "over the hill" jokes flew thick and fast. I've seen people hyperventilate upon graduating college at age 22 ("I'm an adult now") or hitting 25 ("I'm really an adult now").
CNBC
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
Conscious Reality Is Only a Memory of Unconscious Actions, Scientists Propose In Radical New Theory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Have you ever had that weird feeling of letting your mind wander on a car trip, then not remembering anything about your drive when you arrive at your destination? Or perhaps you’ve struggled to fall asleep as your brain cycles endlessly through intrusive thoughts? Do you ever get “in the zone” while deeply engaged in an activity, like playing music or sports?
Science-backed trick to get better sleep is said to work for nearly everyone
Getting enough sleep is a struggle for many, and even more of us struggle to get quality sleep despite sleeping long hours each night. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping well, then this science-backed sleep trick could help you say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a more rested experience each and every day.
CNBC
FDA says two studies showing omicron boosters weren't much better than old Covid shots were too small to come to any conclusions
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found the new boosters and the old shots basically performed the same against omicron BA.5. Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA's vaccine division, said the new studies are small and subject to limitations. Data from larger well-controlled studies are coming soon, he added.
BBC
Study finds intense exercise is better for heart health
Intense physical activity has increased heart health benefits, research has found. Researchers in Leicester, Cambridge and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) used activity trackers to monitor 88,000 people. The research showed there was a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when activity was of at least...
If You Know Of An Underrated Or Surprisingly Helpful Household Appliance Hack, Tell Me About It
Anything to make life easier!
Can’t sleep? This breakthrough sleep wearable helps you get 30 more minutes of sleep a night
If you’re searching for ways to improve your sleep or reduce stress during your waking hours, Apollo Neuro has developed a pioneering wearable tech that helps you do just that.
Freethink
Withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants can last over a year
In her book, “Blue Dreams: The Science and Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds,” psychotherapist Lauren Slater discusses psilocybin and MDMA as potential treatments for depression. Sadly, she hasn’t tried either given her longstanding antidepressant usage. As she told me in 2018, psychedelics are contraindicated to Prozac. Yet she sees hope in this class of drugs for a wide range of mental health treatments.
CNBC
Twitter is now Elon Musk's company — Here's how experts responded to the news
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter is finally complete after months of back and forth between both parties on a host of disagreements. Musk fired Twitter's CEO, CFO and the head of legal, policy and trust on his first day at the company.
CNBC
How super-hot rocks miles under the earth's surface could help combat climate change
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
I have a loving wife and child, but I feel I don’t want to exist
The question I can’t be bothered to exist any more. I have a solid job, although it’s taken me a long time and a huge amount of effort to prove my worth. I also have an amazing wife, a wonderful child and another one on the way. But I am just existing. The only instance of spontaneity this year has been the whole family contracting Covid. Yes, I realise life is hard, suck it up, buttercup.
CNBC
I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor. Here's the 'unpopular' parenting rule I always used on my kids
Here's a wake-up call for American parents: We are doing too much for our kids. This is the origin of "helicopter parenting," in which we constantly remove obstacles so that our kids don't have to deal with challenges. There were many unpopular parenting rules I followed as a young, single...
Upworthy
Harvard negotiator teaches you how to argue in a way that leads to better understanding
Conflict is something that most people don't like. It can easily escalate into an argument, tempers can get flared and feelings hurt. But it doesn't have to be that way. Dan Shapiro, a Harvard negotiator, demonstrates how to argue effectively in a new insightful four-minute video. The video covers three...
Here’s what you should do to get quality sleep
Americans struggle with getting a sufficient amount of sleep due to demanding work schedules, personal responsibilities, daily habits, or sleep-related conditions like insomnia. Sufficient and quality sleep has been linked with lower risks of diabetes and heart disease, boosting the immune system and improving brain performance. Adult Americans should get...
Hr Morning
Difficult situations: What to say when it seems there’s nothing right to say
In HR, you likely often face a difficult situation when you just don’t know what to say. What do you do then?. Perhaps a tragedy struck. Bad news needs to be shared. Uncomfortable questions must be answered. HR leaders can’t easily prepare for difficult and delicate situations. What’s more,...
CNBC
Elon Musk's first day owning Twitter leads to havoc and a possible hoax about layoffs
[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. , a person who walked out of the company's San Francisco headquarters and identified...
