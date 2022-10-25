Harvard researcher says there are 8 types of 'difficult' people—and passive-aggressive is the 'absolute worst'

The question I can’t be bothered to exist any more. I have a solid job, although it’s taken me a long time and a huge amount of effort to prove my worth. I also have an amazing wife, a wonderful child and another one on the way. But I am just existing. The only instance of spontaneity this year has been the whole family contracting Covid. Yes, I realise life is hard, suck it up, buttercup.

18 HOURS AGO