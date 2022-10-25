Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of DistinctionCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
kwhi.com
HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES HAPPENING AROUND WASHINGTON CO. & THE AREA
Halloween weekend is here, and in and around Washington County, there are lots of ways to celebrate. Here are some of the events going on around the area:. Lee County Telecommunications is hosting a trunk or treat at the Lee County Sheriff's Office from 5 to 7 p.m. The Waller...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
kwhi.com
CUB HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES FOUR MORE INTO THEIR RANKS
The Brenham Cub Football Hall of Honor welcomed four new members into their ranks before a packed house at the Blinn College Student Center this (Friday) afternoon. Former Cub Coach and Hall of Honor Member Charlie Matejowsky served as the Master of Ceremonies. Coach Jerry Newman introduced the first inductee,...
KBTX.com
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
KVUE
What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
Poll: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner's race is neck and neck
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones is the closest of all the commissioner’s races. New polling shows Cagle with just a 5-point lead with a lot of undecided voters. And those...
kwhi.com
‘CZHILISPIEL 50’ KICKS OFF FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN FLATONIA
Downtown Flatonia marks 50 years of Czhilispiel starting tonight (Friday). The celebration of Flatonia’s Czech and German heritage runs through Sunday and has a wide variety of activities on tap, like live music, cook-offs and competitions, vendors, a carnival, and a haunted house. The festival kicks off this evening...
kwhi.com
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
kwhi.com
NEARLY 4,000 EARLY VOTERS IN FOUR DAYS
Early voting in Washington County on Thursday dipped slightly, but still maintains a steady turnout overall. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 890 people voted early on Thursday, including 808 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There have been 3,988 voters—3,605 in the bond election—through the first four days of...
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Oct. 28-30
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 28-30. (Community Impact staff) Stage Right at The Crighton is performing "Rent" in Conroe on Oct. 21-30 and Nov. 4-6. 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. showtimes. $26). 234 Main St., Conroe. 936-441-7469. www.stage-right.org. Oct 29: Go trunk-or-treating. First...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners will have several topics of discussion for their next meeting coming up on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and act upon the approval of an interlocal agreement between Washington County E911 and the Lower Colorado River Authority for increased radio operability coverage to improve the safety of first responders.
WFAA
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH ALARMS TO ABIDE BY NEW SET OF RULES
County residents with a current alarm system will need to abide by a new set of rules. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that in an effort to reduce false alarms within the County, they have adopted Alarm Rules and collaborated with PM AM Corporation to implement and administer the False Alarm Reduction Program. The program was approved by county commissioners at their May 31st meeting. This program will not affect City of Brenham residents, unless they own property in the county and that property has a functioning alarm system installed. Should any city resident receive a request to submit an alarm application, please disregard the notice.
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
hbu.edu
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS BEAT BRAZOS CHRISTIAN 3-1 IN WARMUP MATCH
The Burton Lady Panthers got ready for the playoffs with a three sets to one victory over Brazos Christian in a warmup match for the playoffs. Burton won the first set 25-19, Brazos Christian won the second set 25-23, and then Burton won the final two sets 25-13 and 26-24.
