County residents with a current alarm system will need to abide by a new set of rules. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that in an effort to reduce false alarms within the County, they have adopted Alarm Rules and collaborated with PM AM Corporation to implement and administer the False Alarm Reduction Program. The program was approved by county commissioners at their May 31st meeting. This program will not affect City of Brenham residents, unless they own property in the county and that property has a functioning alarm system installed. Should any city resident receive a request to submit an alarm application, please disregard the notice.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO