Gizmodo
Andor Gave Us the Gayest Screen Fade in Star Wars History
Andor gets a good deal right—very right, even—about a lot of things in Star Wars, but it’s slowly but surely learning how to do one thing even better: cinematic tropes in the galaxy far, far away are even better when they’re queer. After the events of...
11 Incredibly Spooky Stories From The Making Of Horror Movies That Are Honestly Scarier Than The Movies Themselves
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
Gizmodo
Cameron Crowe Considers Joining MCU With a Dazzler Movie
Here’s an acclaimed director who doesn’t shun the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Rolling Stone while being profiled for the opening of his Almost Famous musical, filmmaker Cameron Crowe talked about his interest in taking on an MCU film, if there was a right fit for him.Thankfully, he was suggested to look up one X-Men in particular.
Gizmodo
Drew Barrymore Truly Believed E.T. Was Real
In an upcoming special on The Drew Barrymore Show, the original cast of E.T. reunites to reminisce about the making of the Amblin classic film from director Stephen Spielberg. This year the film celebrates 40 years and has had a special. IMAX theatrical run in addition to a new home...
25 Spot-On Fan Reactions To "Love Is Blind" Season 3 So Far
The consensus is in: we have two clear villains.
Gizmodo
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi: 6 Things We Liked (and 4 We Didn't)
Modern Star Wars can often rely too much on answering questions we may or may not need answers to. Sometimes that can be amazing. Other times, it is not, and the latest Disney+ animated series, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, is the perfect example of both. The six-episode mini-series...
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Losing Chadwick Boseman during the build-up to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was more than just losing the star of the film. It lost its heart. The actor was everything to the franchise and his tragic passing could have very easily seen the film wiped away for good. But the team behind the movie didn’t let that happen and the resulting film is a celebration of his character and the actor himself.
Gizmodo
Jeff Goldblum in Talks to Be Wicked's Great and Powerful Oz
Jeff Goldblum, notorious kooky old guy, seems like the perfect fit to play the great and powerful Oz in any adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. And as it so happens, it appears he’ll be taking up the role of the man behind the curtain in Wicked. Variety reports that Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard in the upcoming two-part Wicked movie adaptation helmed by Jon M. Chu.
Gizmodo
Liam Hemsworth Will Replace Henry Cavill on TheWitcher
This was definitely not on our pop culture Bingo card. Netflix has announced the recasting of Geralt of Rivia on their hit series The Witcher. Henry Cavill will be leaving the role and Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) will be stepping in for season 4 of the show. Guess, we...
Gizmodo
Rihanna Releases Music Video For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack
It’s finally happening, a new Rihanna single after a long drought. And no we’re not dancing, the global icon has provided an emotional ballad for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Thanks Marvel Studios and Disney. “Lift Me Up” is the leading single from the film’s soundtrack inspired...
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
Gizmodo
The Creators of ONI: Thunder God's Tale on Stop-Motion Inspiration and Overcoming Fear
The new Netflix-produced animated show from Tonko House, ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, is a wonderful, four-episode story about found family, community, identity, and outsiders. On October 18, Sara Sampson, Robert Kondo, and Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi sat down with io9 to talk about their animation process and how they approached storytelling while keeping both children and adults in mind.
Gizmodo
The Looney Tunes Celebrate Halloween in Bugs Bunny Builders
WB Animation is getting into the spirit of spooky season in a big way. Recently they released a Looney Tunes Cartoons Halloween special Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular to kick off the season and now they’ve released another festive segment for Bugs Bunny Builders. Bugs Bunny Builders aims to...
Gizmodo
Sonic: Prime
Following the first, mysterious teaser for the new Netflix-produced new Sonic show, the streaming service has finally released a second trailer, and this one does a much better job at letting us know what exactly is in store for our fleet-footed hedgehog friend—the multiverse. As Dr. Eggman shatters the...
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon
If you think about it, the entire first season of House of the Dragon—all 10 episodes—is basically the prologue to the Targaryen civil war that begins with the final shot of the finale. It’s a story that has already spanned decades and, if creator George R.R. Martin had his way, would have been even longer. Much longer.
