Woman suffers broken back in random NYC subway assault: police
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A woman suffered a broken back when she was randomly assaulted at a New York City subway station, police said. The attack happened at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station in Queens around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to the NYPD. The 22-year-old victim was standing on the northbound 7 […]
Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
Good Samaritan stabbed while trying to break up fight on subway in Manhattan
The NYPD says the 31-year-old man was stabbed on a train as it was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station around 6 this morning.
NYC man caught stealing $5,000 of electronics from Target
Port Chester police say Target security saw the man in the store Wednesday, trying to remove electronics from a display - and recognized him as the suspect who stole $5000 in electronic equipment on Tuesday.
Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
Open strollers on MTA buses cause point of contention for some New Yorkers
The presence of open baby strollers on MTA buses has caused recent concerns and disagreements amid a fight that broke out due to an open stroller on a Bronx bus.
Thousands of officers to patrol subway system as focus shifts to mentally ill
Calls are growing louder to make the New York City transit system safer, and now the MTA board is planning to shift their focus to removing people dealing with severe mental illness.
Police Seek Group of Six in String of Robberies Spanning Three Boroughs
Investigators are looking for six people in connection with robberies of stores from the Lower East Side and Lower Manhattan to Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Jackson Heights. They happened between September 12 and October 24. In the most recent incident, four of the suspects approached a 35-year-old worker inside a...
WATCH: Gunfire Erupts on NYC Street in Broad Daylight, Blowing Out SUV Windows
Newly-released video captures a brazen shootout on a New York City street, one that shattered SUV windows and windshields as bullets flew in broad daylight -- and police are asking for help rounding up the suspects. No injuries were reported in the shooting around 5 p.m. Friday in the Bronx,...
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx
BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting
A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan
New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Subway riders sound off about safety plan
The NYPD is stepping up its presence at stations as part of the city-state initiative "Cops, Cameras, Care." CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
3 New Yorkers file a class-action lawsuit against the MTA over accessibility issues
The suit accuses the agency of violating the city's human rights law by not eliminating vertical and horizontal gaps of several inches.
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens Man Arrested for Woodside Shooting That Took Place Near Hart Playground in June
A 21-year-old Queens man was arrested Monday for a shooting that took place during a gunfight on a Woodside street in June. Karma Tsering, of 58th Street in Woodside, was arrested on charges of attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault and other crimes for allegedly shooting a 28-year-old man on the corner of 65th Street and Broadway on Tuesday, June 7 at approximately 3:20 p.m. The incident took place across the street from Hart Playground.
Huge Machine Topples Onto House in Bronx
A heavy-duty piece of construction equipment toppled over onto a nearby house in the Bronx Monday afternoon, injuring no one, according to early reports, but causing significant damage to the home, authorities say. Investigators with the Department of Buildings responded to the collapse site on Colden Avenue in Allerton around...
Lodi police arrest armed gang members at Halloween event
LODI - A possible mass shooting at a local Halloween event was stopped by police before the bullets could fly. A gunfight foiled in a crowd of a thousand-plus people. Lodi police confirm they stopped a group of gunmen seeking to shoot rival gang members at a Lodi Halloween-themed event where people were gathered shoulder to shoulder, none aware of the arrests that may have saved lives.
