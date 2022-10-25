Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0