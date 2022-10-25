ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Germany hashes out compromise to allow smaller stake China port deal

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSQvd_0ilsSlHR00

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany may allow China's Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what an economy ministry source on Tuesday described as an "emergency solution" to approve the deal but mitigate the impact.

Shipping giant Cosco made a bid last year to take a 35% stake in one of logistics firm HHLA's (HHFGn.DE) three terminals in Germany's largest port, but the German coalition has been divided over whether to let the deal go ahead.

The compromise would see Berlin approving a sale of 24.9% of the terminal to Cosco, several government sources said. It will be discussed by the cabinet on Wednesday.

The sources said Germany's economy and foreign ministries still wanted to block the deal entirely but were unlikely to succeed, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz expected to prevail over the objections from other ministers.

"The economy ministry has the position that we should not have Chinese investment in critical infrastructure if possible," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Luxemburg on Tuesday on the sidelines of the EU energy ministers' meeting.

The German government has not agreed on a joint position yet, Habeck added.

HHLA declined comment and a Cosco representative was not immediately available for comment.

How the government handles the matter is seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on China, its top trading partner, due to concerns about being overly dependent on the increasingly assertive authoritarian country.

The news comes a week before Scholz is due to travel to China.

Supporters of the deal say it will allow Hamburg, where Scholz was mayor before becoming chancellor, to keep pace with rival ports that are also vying for Chinese trade and some of which are partly owned by Cosco.

"The federal government departments involved see a limit to 24.9% as an 'emergency solution' to prevent worse things from happening," the economy ministry source said, adding a smaller stake would give Cosco less say in running the terminal.

"Of course, this does not solve the actual risk issues, so the departments continue to believe that a complete ban is the right way to go," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A second source said the government could try to attach additional guarantees to the deal to further mitigate Cosco's influence on the running of the port terminal.

"Of course it's now up to Cosco to say we're also happy with 24.9%," a third source said.

Beijing has previously said it hoped Germany would view the deal in an "objective and rational light" without politicising economic relations.

Andreas Audretsch, a senior lawmaker from Scholz's coalition partner the Greens, said his party wanted to ban the deal.

"The fact that Cosco should now take over less than 25% of the terminal is not a compromise, but an emergency solution to prevent worse things from happening," he said.

"Germany can no longer afford to be na誰ve when dealing with autocracies."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Markets Insider

Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe

Russian president Vladimir Putin — whose plans to directly sell natural gas to Europe have been rebuffed — is now enlisting Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent instead. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said his country will be working with Russia to create a "natural-gas...
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Reuters

Reuters

631K+
Followers
361K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy