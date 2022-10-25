Florida man takes home $5 million prize from scratch-off ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is now a multimillionaire after claiming a $5 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
The Lottery said Kevin Heald, 61, of Mount Dora won the top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game.
Heald purchased the winning ticket from M8M Investments LLC at 6550 North Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora. That location will get a $10,000 commission for selling the ticket.
According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 $1 million prizes.
According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 $1 million prizes.

To win any prize, your odds are 1 in 3.98.
