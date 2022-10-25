ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man takes home $5 million prize from scratch-off ticket

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is now a multimillionaire after claiming a $5 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Kevin Heald, 61, of Mount Dora won the top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game.

Heald purchased the winning ticket from M8M Investments LLC at 6550 North Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora. That location will get a $10,000 commission for selling the ticket.

According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 $1 million prizes.

To win any prize, your odds are 1 in 3.98.

Comments / 17

EtRcDEMR
5d ago

I just looked up this place "M8M Investments LLC at 6550 North Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora." How was anyone able to go in to purchase a ticket? This looks like a private business incorporated. It's not a gas station or grocery store like publix for example. So lottery tickets are also sold at private businesses. Anyone can walk in and buy a ticket... just seems strange

Mark Hancharuk
5d ago

I don’t get it- the scratch off lottery offers 12, “1 million dollar” prizes… so how did he win 5 million from one ticket?

Lunatic Biden
5d ago

why the hell do they publish the name and city where winners live

