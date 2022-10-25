Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
ELON University
Elon leaders recognized as ‘power players’ in the region
The Triad Business Journal has named Elon President Connie Ledoux Book and trustee Allen Gant Jr. “power players” for their contributions to the region. Book and Gant were among 80 individuals recognized for the roles they play in advancing and promoting the region through education, business and the community.
ELON University
English education students attend workshop on commitment statements
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Elon student teachers in TESOL: Theory & Practice were invited to consider their teaching motivation and inspiration and how those ideas connect to how they aim to practice in their future classrooms. They were guided in this process by Beth Godbee, creator of Heart-Head-Hands: Everyday Living for Justice, a writer, educator, and former writing studies professor who now offers public education courses, coaching and retreats.
ELON University
Cross-disciplinary collaboration leads to publication for DeBrew and Lindsey
Elon Department of Nursing faculty member Jacqueline DeBrew and Department of Strategic Communications faculty member Karen Lindsey have been notified their article, “Innovations in learning: The professional nursing project,” has been accepted for publication in Nursing Educational Perspectives, the research journal of the National League for Nursing. Publication...
ELON University
#ElonHome22: Alumni and families to return to Elon for a weekend of celebration
The entire Elon community — all generations of alumni, current students, faculty, staff, local fans and friends of Elon — are all invited to join as the university celebrates Homecoming & Reunion Weekend 2022. Returning alumni should make sure to register for Homecoming & Reunion events by Friday,...
ELON University
Elon Drone Day returns on Nov. 18
Sequels hardly ever surpass the original, but the upcoming 2022 Elon Drone Day might be the exception. Thanks to a grant from the Elon Innovation Council, the second annual Elon Drone Day returns to campus on Friday, Nov. 18, with aspirations to introduce a broader audience to the growing drone industry and the potential it offers technologically and professionally.
ELON University
Handcrafted with heart: Father Peter Tremblay builds Torah ark for campus Jewish community
Elon University’s Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life is a hub for multifaith engagement on campus, with spaces designed to bring together people who hold a diversity of beliefs to engage in learning, understanding and conversation. And on Thursday, the center’s Sacred Space was home to a celebration...
ELON University
FOUR-PEAT: Elon women’s cross country captures fourth straight CAA title
The Elon University women’s cross country team won its fourth-straight Colonial Athletic Association team title at the 2022 CAA Cross Country Championship meet on Friday, Oct. 28. Delaware hosted the league meet at the White Clay Creek State Park. The Phoenix women scored 30 points at the meet, outdistancing...
ELON University
Elon community celebrates Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights
On the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richard McBride Gathering Space in the Numen Lumen Pavilion was filled with the sound of music, the smells and flavors of Indian food, and the joyful voices of students, faculty and staff, families and community members celebrating Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights.
Comments / 0