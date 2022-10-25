Read full article on original website
Episode 10B: Impact of Trilaciclib on Chemotherapy Induced Myelosuppression (CIM) in ES-SCLC
In this companion article, Dr Mark Socinski provides insights into the use of trilaciclib for the management of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in patients being treated for extensive -stage small cell lung cancer. In this Precision Medicine Perspectives series Addressing Myelotoxicity as a Consequence of Treatment for Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer,...
Case of Dizygotic Twins with Rare Stem Cell Disorder Wins Best Overall Abstract at International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
At the 14th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, research into the case of dizygotic twins with essential thrombocythemia won the Best overall Abstract Award for concluding how their rare stem cell disorder was passed between both twins. The Best Overall Abstract Award at the 14th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms...
Investigational Agents for JAKi-Refractory Myelofibrosis
JAK inhibitors (JAKis) have an undeniable role in the first- and second-line treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). But after JAKis, promising novel mechanisms may be implemented to improve patient outcomes.1. During the 14th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, John O. Mascarenhas, MD, professor of medicine at the Icahn School of...
Using ctDNA in Stage II Colon Cancer
Cristian Tomasetti, discusses the role of circulating tumor-DNA after surgery in patients with stage II colon cancer. Cristian Tomasetti, PhD, associate professor at the John Hopkins University School of Medicine, discusses the role of circulating tumor-DNA (ctDNA) after surgery in patients with stage II colon cancer. According to findings from...
Behind the FDA Approval: Teclistamab for R/R Multiple Myeloma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Alfred L. Garfall, MD, discussed the FDA approval of teclistamab, the MajesTEC-1 trial, and how this information should be used in the future. The phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial (NCT03145181; NCT04557098) of teclistamab-cqyv (Tecvayli) demonstrated high rates of deep and durable responses in patients with...
