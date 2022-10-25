Read full article on original website
Summit Of Softball Complex To Host A Dazzling Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoors’s Summit of Softball Complex is transformed into a vibrant drive-through, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, November 18, through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now.
