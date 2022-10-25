ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Tennessee American Water Awards Over $15,000 To Local Fire Departments

In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded, through its Firefighting Support Grant program, over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, and Sequatchie Counties in Tennessee, and Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties in Georgia. The grants provide supplemental funding to fire and emergency organizations...
TENNESSEE STATE

