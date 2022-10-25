YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Five TD Passes from Freshman QB Helps Redbank Valley Hand Central Clarion First Loss
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Making just his third career start, Redbank Valley freshman quarterback Braylon Wagner already looks like a seasoned veteran. Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
Seneca, Cathedral Prep Girls; Grove City, Lakeview Boys Win D10 XC Team Titles
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – The Seneca (1A) and Cathedral Prep (Class 2A) girls, as well as the Lakeview (Class 1A) and Cathedral Prep (2A) boys, captured District 10 cross country team titles on Saturday. In addition, the McDowell boys won their class 3A subregional with Allderdice and Erie, while DuBois’...
Backup QB Martin Uses Legs to Help Karns City Knock off Clearfield
KARNS CITY, Pa. – In a war of attrition, Karns City, behind a pair of second-half touchdown runs from backup quarterback Mason Martin, beat visiting Clearfield, 35-27. Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • Redbank Valley ends C. Clarion’s run at perfection • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps.
D9 Releases Football Playoff Brackets: Port Allegany, Central Clarion, Clearfield Get Top Seeds
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – District 9 released its 2022 football playoff brackets Saturday with Port Allegany (1A), Central Clarion (2A), and Clearfield (3A) getting top seeds. For the first time, the District used a seeding committee to determine the matchups. Six teams entered the tournament in Class 1A with three...
Oct. 27 Playoff Soccer: Elk County Catholic Boys, Harbor Creek Girls Notch Upset Wins
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – No. 4 seed Elk County Catholic shut down the high-powered Clarion-Limestone offense, earning a 5-0 win over the top-seed Lions in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals. Tim Brannock led the way for the Crusaders, recording a hat trick in the first half to make it...
District 10 Releases Football Playoff Brackets
SHARON, Pa. – The teams and matchups are set as District 10 released its football playoff brackets on Saturday. The top seeds include Eisenhower (1A), Farrell (2A), Grove City (3A), Meadville (4A), and McDowell (6A). Cathedral Prep is the only D10 Class 5A school, and thanks to opt-outs from Districts 6 and 8, the Ramblers have advanced to the PIAA tournament where they will face the WPIAL (District 7) champion.
W10 D9 Football Recaps: Punxsy Secures First Winning Season Since 2014; Port Warms Up for Playoffs
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – For the first time in eight years, Punxsutawney has secured a winning season. Redbank Valley Ends C. Clarion’s Bid for Perfection • Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • D10 Recaps. The...
Cathedral Prep Advances to Semis in PIAA Class 2A Team Tennis
HERSHEY, Pa. – The Cathedral Prep girls’ tennis team earned a 3-2 win over Lancaster Country Day in the PIAA Class 2A team tennis championships on Friday. Anne Marie Prichard was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 winner over Monica Lopez at No. 2 singles for the Ramblers, while both doubles teams were also victorious in helping Prep advance. Finleigh Handzel and Margeret Prichard were 6-1, 7-5 winners over Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards, while at No. 2 doubles, Sofia Falvo and Lilli Beuchert were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Natasia Philip and Carlina Caplan.
District 9 Releases Sites for Class 2A, 3A Volleyball Championships
ST. MARYS, Pa. – District 9 announced the sites and times for the Class 2A and 3A volleyball championship matches on Friday afternoon. In Class 3A, No. 1 seed DuBois will take on No. 2 seed St. Marys on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Brockway High School. In Class 2A, No. 1 seed Keystone will take on No. 2 seed Kane on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at DuBois High School with a time to be announced.
St. Marys Boys, Girls; Brookville Boys, ECC Girls Claim D9 XC Titles
RIDGWAY, Pa. – The St. Marys’ boys and girls cross country teams swept District 9 Class 2A team cross country championships, while the Brookville boys took home the 1A title, as did the Elk County Catholic girls in Class 1A. Individual champions were Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert...
PSAC Football Roundup: Curtis, Gannon Stun No. 11 IUP; CASH Grad Sheets Has Monster Day as No. 13 Rock Blanks Clarion
ERIE, Pa. – In what will go down as one of Gannon’s all-time wins, Kory Curtis threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as Gannon posted its first win over a nationally-ranked team since 2011 with a 43-36 win over 11th-ranked Indiana (Pa.). The see-saw affair...
PAC Football Roundup: Westminster Topples Waynesburg; W&J Blanks Thiel
WAYNESBURG, Pa. – Tyler McGown threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns as Westminster earned a 30-10 win over Waynesburg. Farrell grad Brice Butler had five tackles on defense for the Titans, who led 13-3 at halftime. WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON 55, THIEL 0. GREENVILLE, Pa. — The Washington &...
Week 10 D10 Football Recaps: Ike Caps Unbeaten Regular Season; Simmons Sparks McDowell; Sharpsville Tops LeBoeuf
GIRARD, Pa. – A pair of fourth-quarter interceptions helped Eisenhower secure a perfect regular season with a 13-7 win at Girard on Friday. D9 Recaps • Wagner, Redbank Knock off Central Clarion • Martin, Karns City Top Clearfield • Judge rules Butler Football can participate in D10 playoffs • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
Karns City Names Press Box After Long-Time PA Announcer Sam Swick
KARNS CITY, Pa. -Prior to its 35-27 win over Clearfield Friday, Karns City School District named the press box at Diehl Stadium after long-time Gremlin (and East Brady) public address announcer Sam Swick. Watch the ceremony. Swick just completed his 54th regular season of public address announcing high school football...
Listen Live (Audio Only): Central Clarion County at Redbank Valley Football
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Listen live (audio only) as unbeaten Central Clarion County takes on 9-1 Redbank Valley from New Bethlehem. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be listened to above or below or on any of our social media platforms.
District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
