YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday

HERSHEY, Pa. – The Cathedral Prep girls’ tennis team earned a 3-2 win over Lancaster Country Day in the PIAA Class 2A team tennis championships on Friday. Anne Marie Prichard was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 winner over Monica Lopez at No. 2 singles for the Ramblers, while both doubles teams were also victorious in helping Prep advance. Finleigh Handzel and Margeret Prichard were 6-1, 7-5 winners over Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards, while at No. 2 doubles, Sofia Falvo and Lilli Beuchert were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Natasia Philip and Carlina Caplan.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO