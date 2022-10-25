ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, PA

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday

By Brian Hagberg
d9and10sports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
d9and10sports.com

Backup QB Martin Uses Legs to Help Karns City Knock off Clearfield

KARNS CITY, Pa. – In a war of attrition, Karns City, behind a pair of second-half touchdown runs from backup quarterback Mason Martin, beat visiting Clearfield, 35-27. Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • Redbank Valley ends C. Clarion’s run at perfection • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps.
CLEARFIELD, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Releases Football Playoff Brackets

SHARON, Pa. – The teams and matchups are set as District 10 released its football playoff brackets on Saturday. The top seeds include Eisenhower (1A), Farrell (2A), Grove City (3A), Meadville (4A), and McDowell (6A). Cathedral Prep is the only D10 Class 5A school, and thanks to opt-outs from Districts 6 and 8, the Ramblers have advanced to the PIAA tournament where they will face the WPIAL (District 7) champion.
GROVE CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Cathedral Prep Advances to Semis in PIAA Class 2A Team Tennis

HERSHEY, Pa. – The Cathedral Prep girls’ tennis team earned a 3-2 win over Lancaster Country Day in the PIAA Class 2A team tennis championships on Friday. Anne Marie Prichard was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 winner over Monica Lopez at No. 2 singles for the Ramblers, while both doubles teams were also victorious in helping Prep advance. Finleigh Handzel and Margeret Prichard were 6-1, 7-5 winners over Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards, while at No. 2 doubles, Sofia Falvo and Lilli Beuchert were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Natasia Philip and Carlina Caplan.
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 9 Releases Sites for Class 2A, 3A Volleyball Championships

ST. MARYS, Pa. – District 9 announced the sites and times for the Class 2A and 3A volleyball championship matches on Friday afternoon. In Class 3A, No. 1 seed DuBois will take on No. 2 seed St. Marys on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Brockway High School. In Class 2A, No. 1 seed Keystone will take on No. 2 seed Kane on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at DuBois High School with a time to be announced.
SAINT MARYS, PA
d9and10sports.com

St. Marys Boys, Girls; Brookville Boys, ECC Girls Claim D9 XC Titles

RIDGWAY, Pa. – The St. Marys’ boys and girls cross country teams swept District 9 Class 2A team cross country championships, while the Brookville boys took home the 1A title, as did the Elk County Catholic girls in Class 1A. Individual champions were Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert...
BROOKVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

PAC Football Roundup: Westminster Topples Waynesburg; W&J Blanks Thiel

WAYNESBURG, Pa. – Tyler McGown threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns as Westminster earned a 30-10 win over Waynesburg. Farrell grad Brice Butler had five tackles on defense for the Titans, who led 13-3 at halftime. WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON 55, THIEL 0. GREENVILLE, Pa. — The Washington &...
WAYNESBURG, PA
d9and10sports.com

Week 10 D10 Football Recaps: Ike Caps Unbeaten Regular Season; Simmons Sparks McDowell; Sharpsville Tops LeBoeuf

GIRARD, Pa. – A pair of fourth-quarter interceptions helped Eisenhower secure a perfect regular season with a 13-7 win at Girard on Friday. D9 Recaps • Wagner, Redbank Knock off Central Clarion • Martin, Karns City Top Clearfield • Judge rules Butler Football can participate in D10 playoffs • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
GIRARD, PA
d9and10sports.com

Karns City Names Press Box After Long-Time PA Announcer Sam Swick

KARNS CITY, Pa. -Prior to its 35-27 win over Clearfield Friday, Karns City School District named the press box at Diehl Stadium after long-time Gremlin (and East Brady) public address announcer Sam Swick. Watch the ceremony. Swick just completed his 54th regular season of public address announcing high school football...
KARNS CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets

ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy