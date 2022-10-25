ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home

Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
AMARILLO, TX
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town

Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
HEREFORD, TX
Lack of Lighting in Amarillo’s Thompson Park Makes it Dangerous

Amarillo has some really great parks. They are perfect places to go and hang out with your family. Unless you happen to be there at night. My co-worker had the opportunity to take her son to Boo at the Zoo and by the time they got done, it was obviously dark. Since this is a popular event, the parking lot close to the Amarillo Zoo was full. This meant that arriving guests had to find parking in the surrounding smaller lots scattered around the park.
AMARILLO, TX
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?

New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
CANYON, TX
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
AMARILLO, TX
Check Out Some of These “That’s So Amarillo” Halloween Costumes

Halloween is the perfect time to be someone other than yourself. It's a time to get creative and funny. If you just happen to be going to a theme party this year, and that theme happens to be Amarillo, we have some really great costume ideas. I mean Amarillo has made a pretty big mark this year with some interesting happenings. So take a look at these and see if you can pull any of these off.
AMARILLO, TX
What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?

One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
AMARILLO, TX
Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo

Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
AMARILLO, TX
Jingle All The Way To Fritch For A Christmas Expo

Ok I know, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet, and Thanksgiving is up next. However, when we get into the holiday months, the only one we all seem to zero in on is Christmas, right?. I love Thanksgiving and all the food and family and football that comes...
FRITCH, TX
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

