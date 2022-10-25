Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home
Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
A Full Arcade In An Airbnb? Yeah, Amarillo Has That
When it comes to booking an Airbnb, you usually want something nice that has something unique to it. The way its decorated, the age of the home, the architecture can all add to the experience. Basically, you want to get the most out of your money. How about a full...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town
Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Lack of Lighting in Amarillo’s Thompson Park Makes it Dangerous
Amarillo has some really great parks. They are perfect places to go and hang out with your family. Unless you happen to be there at night. My co-worker had the opportunity to take her son to Boo at the Zoo and by the time they got done, it was obviously dark. Since this is a popular event, the parking lot close to the Amarillo Zoo was full. This meant that arriving guests had to find parking in the surrounding smaller lots scattered around the park.
With High Costs Of Everything Now, Can Amarillo Renters Win?
Finding a place to rent in Amarillo can be tough. The cost of rent alone keeps going up, and it seems like you're getting less and less for your money. With the high cost of everything right now, can Amarillo renters ever win?. Frustrated Renters In Amarillo Texas. Facebook is...
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?
New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
Where are the Best Places to Get Sushi in Amarillo?
People really have strong opinions on sushi. It seems you either really love it or you don't. I never really had sushi before until two of my friends separately on my birthday one year wanted to take me to have sushi. One took me out for lunch. The other took...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Check Out Some of These “That’s So Amarillo” Halloween Costumes
Halloween is the perfect time to be someone other than yourself. It's a time to get creative and funny. If you just happen to be going to a theme party this year, and that theme happens to be Amarillo, we have some really great costume ideas. I mean Amarillo has made a pretty big mark this year with some interesting happenings. So take a look at these and see if you can pull any of these off.
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?
One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
Congrats Potter County You Got Me Again for Jury Duty
It's a running joke with me about how often I get called for jury duty. It's at least once a year. Well, that is except for that year of reprieve due to Covid. I was never called in 2020 but I was back in the pool last year in 2021.
It’s Halloween And Now We’re Stealing Souls? Kia Souls, That Is.
Halloween is right around the corner, and it seems that some are already getting more into the tricks, rather than treats. Amarillo Police found themselves chasing down not one, but two stolen vehicles this morning. Some would be thieves decided to try and make off with two stolen Kia Souls.
Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo
Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
Amarillo’s Connection to the Stars of Rolling Stone Magazine
I grew up reading Rolling Stone Magazine. It's one of those magazines you pick up when you love music and you want to know all the backstories of your favorite artists. Anyone who is anyone would be featured in Rolling Stone. That magazine shaped a lot of our lives. So...
Jingle All The Way To Fritch For A Christmas Expo
Ok I know, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet, and Thanksgiving is up next. However, when we get into the holiday months, the only one we all seem to zero in on is Christmas, right?. I love Thanksgiving and all the food and family and football that comes...
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 0