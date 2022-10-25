ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with 90.7% of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
AFP

Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants

An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy