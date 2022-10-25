ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 15 Pro to feature 8GB of RAM, Pro Max version to add periscope lens

By José Adorno
 5 days ago
The iPhone 14 was released a month ago, but rumors about the upcoming iPhone 15 are already here. The latest TrendForce analysis brings a few tidbits about what to expect from Apple’s phone that will mark a decade and a half after the original iPhone was unveiled in 2007.

According to the TrendForce report, the iPhone 15 series will maintain a four-new model release schedule. The company will likely keep two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch versions of the upcoming iPhone.

In addition, Apple will introduce two different processors to differentiate the standard from the high-end models – A16 Bionic and A17 Bionic chips. The publication doesn’t say whether all iPhone 15 versions will switch from Lightning to USB-C or just the Pro models, but it says it’s “already known” that USB-C is coming for next year’s iPhone.

TrendForce says the iPhone 15 Pro could feature a memory capacity upgrade to 8GB of RAM “to match its new processor and continue camera specifications improvements, including upgrading its main camera to 8P. The long-rumored periscope lens would be dedicated to the iPhone 15 Pro Max – or Ultra – model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04z2VZ_0ilsPNFu00

Apple will continue using Qualcomm’s 5G modem as its in-house processor is still being developed and is expected to be officially introduced in 2024.

Although TrendForce doesn’t discuss the design, DSCC Ross Young’s previous analysis shows that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island cutout. However, only the Pro versions will feature ProMotion and Always-On Display technologies, as Apple keeps pushing on iPhone Pro demand.

As 11 months still separate us from Apple releasing the next batch of iPhones, BGR will keep reporting on the latest rumors as we prepare for another busy iPhone season.

