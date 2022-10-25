Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City. Ofc. Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a QuikTrip station.
Mooresville man arrested for 38-year-old cold case rape and attempted murder case
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday accused in a 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder, the Mooresville Police Department announced Friday. James Frederick Wilson, 59, was arrested and charged with the 1984 crime that occurred in Columbia, Missouri, which is located between St. Louis...
'It's looking pretty good' | 100-year-old willow oak tree saved, another torn down as construction begins in Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krysten Reilly and her husband founded NoDa Tree Save to try and save some of Charlotte's characteristic tree canopies but also understand the city's growth. "I don't think anybody's surprised it's happening," Reilly said. "This neighborhood is growing and a lot of people want to live...
'I feel safer' | CMPD making headway in cutting down crimes in southwest Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Violent crimes have been a constant stain on the Deep Rock Circle community in southwest Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte this neighborhood is a priority when it comes to combating criminal activity. Sonya McIntyre lives in this neighborhood and said it is going...
'She was loved' | Statesville woman killed in shooting during off-campus North Carolina A&T homecoming party
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The fun of homecoming now being met with heartbreak for those who knew and loved 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner, a sophomore at North Carolina A&T University. Greensboro police say Turner was shot and killed during an off-campus block party Tuesday night. Turner’s family and friends back home...
2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
Body found in McAlpine Creek Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The body of a deceased person was found Wednesday in McAlpine Creek Park, which is located in southeast Charlotte between Monroe Road and Independence Expressway. Officers were searching the park for a missing person when they found the remains. "The investigation into this case is active...
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more
MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church to host 91st annual barbecue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mallard Creek Barbecue, one of Charlotte's longest-running traditions dating back over 90 years, returns Thursday to serve to Queen City. The nine-decade tradition is a mainstay of longtime traditions in Charlotte, with volunteers coming together through community partnerships and generations of families working side by side to feed the city.
Charlotte business cleaning up using drone technology
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Lucid Drone Technologies, Andrew Ashur, started the company in 2018. He told WCNC Charlotte he started it after seeing window washers on a platform on a windy day. "It was a pretty windy day, and you saw this platform just get caught in...
'We all deserve an opportunity to get this type of education' | CMS parents want a pause in plans to relocate Montessori students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Parents in Huntersville are asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold off on shutting down a Montessori school and transferring the students to the north Charlotte area. Trillium Springs Montessori is in one of the oldest CMS buildings, which is why CMS staff wants to move students....
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
3 dead after homicide-suicide in Gaston County, investigation underway
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died after police say a man shot two people in a vehicle before shooting himself on Monday. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the Gaston County Police Department responded to a crash...
Rising rent rates for Charlotte businesses are up 10% annually, recent reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's becoming more and more expensive to run a business in Charlotte, largely due to the rising rent rates in neighborhoods all across the city. CoStar reports overall retail rents are up about 10% annually in the Queen City since last year, compared to 4.4% nationally.
Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting
PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
'Paying Perrier prices and getting pond water': Mooresville residents sound alarm over rising water bills
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Months ago, WCNC Charlotte first shared a story about water bills some Mooresville residents said were alarmingly high. Since August 2022, WCNC reporter Austin Walker continued to dig into the rate hike woes shared by neighbors who are served by Carolina Water Service. This week, residents...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0