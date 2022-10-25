ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City. Ofc. Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Body found in McAlpine Creek Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The body of a deceased person was found Wednesday in McAlpine Creek Park, which is located in southeast Charlotte between Monroe Road and Independence Expressway. Officers were searching the park for a missing person when they found the remains. "The investigation into this case is active...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more

MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church to host 91st annual barbecue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mallard Creek Barbecue, one of Charlotte's longest-running traditions dating back over 90 years, returns Thursday to serve to Queen City. The nine-decade tradition is a mainstay of longtime traditions in Charlotte, with volunteers coming together through community partnerships and generations of families working side by side to feed the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte business cleaning up using drone technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Lucid Drone Technologies, Andrew Ashur, started the company in 2018. He told WCNC Charlotte he started it after seeing window washers on a platform on a windy day. "It was a pretty windy day, and you saw this platform just get caught in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
PAGELAND, SC
WCNC

Charlotte local news

