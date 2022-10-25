School has only been in session for a few months, and we’ve already seen threats of mass violence made in various districts in the region. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Utica Police were dispatched to Jones Elementary School regarding a call that an active shooter situation was ongoing, according to police. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and students and staff were forced to wait behind locked doors while hidden from view. Upon the arrival of Utica police officers, it was quickly determined that no active shooter was ongoing and that the call was fictitious in nature.

