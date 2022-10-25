ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Brutal fights at Baltimore City Public Schools spread on social media

BALTIMORE - Violence has been a topic of concern within Baltimore City Public Schools.Videos have been shared on social media involving brutal fights among students.A video on social media from September shows a fight involving adults and students happening steps from Bay Brook Elementary Middle School in Brooklyn, Baltimore City. The fight, posted to Facebook, shows what looks like one woman getting pulled by her hair while Safe Streets workers, wearing orange sweatshirts, appear to be breaking up the fight. In the video, you can hear screaming in the background as someone yelled, "she got the mother, she got the mother." A woman who lives across the street told WJZ this fighting is nothing new. And a parent who has three children attending Bay Brook said her daughter has been a victim of the violence that regularly occurs at that school who believes there should be security officers stationed at the campus. "My daughter was getting bullied, the little boy, he pushed her down, she hurt herself," she said in an interview Thursday, "talking about incidents happening....and nothing being done." Earlier this week, a Mervo High student was jumped at the bus stop after school.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

CLASSIC JAZZ ON THE EAST SIDE

It is me again. Believe it or not, there are a lot of events coming up during this fall weather. I hope that everything is going well with you and your family. I don’t know if you have heard or not that Timothy “Tiny Tim” Harris has passed away. He died on Friday, October 14, 2022. His funeral was held at Kingdom Covenant Ministries on Gwynn Oak Ave. He was a soulful singer who will always be remembered.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day

Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Remembering Chief Charles Moose

During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Trader Joe's Opens Up Newest Maryland Location

The first Trader Joe's in Prince George's County has opened its doors to customers, bringing the community a fresh new option for groceries. The College Park supermarket is a part of the Aster College Park mixed-used community at 4429 Calvert Road. The 11,000 square foot store is the 10th Maryland store to open.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Morning Row Home Fire In Baltimore

Firefighters were on the scene battling an early morning fire in Baltimore, authorities say. Smoke was seen coming out of the top floor of the two-story row home in the 300 block of Gwynn Ave around 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Details surrounding how many...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy