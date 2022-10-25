ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jumO_0ilsO7XY00

Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Just when things can't go worse for his Los Angeles Lakers , LeBron James is getting accused of something huge by a social media personality. The King has always been an example for a lot of people since he hasn't been involved in any type of controversy in his personal life and has lived for his wife, Savannah, and his kids.

Ever since he entered the NBA, the King kept a clean image, becoming that family man that only cares about basketball and his family and making a mark on the world. This has worked great for Bron, but that doesn't stop people from accusing him of being a cheater.

Recently, one Instagram star claimed that Bron uses NDAs to go to bed with women to never get discovered. This is a serious accusation that could create some trouble for James and his family, but it doesn't seem like this is actually true.

Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah

During a recent edition of her Sofia with an F podcast, Sofia Franklyn discussed the Adam Levine cheating scandal when she went on to mention more names that are cheaters and use similar strategies to keep the dirt under the rug. Besides Levine, she mentioned Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“Don’t be dumb. You are famous, Adam, you know how f****** famous you are. You can be a little sly about it. Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact, I mean, I’ve never been invited but my friends have. He goes out, and his bodyguards or whatever go up to the girls, ask them if they want to go back to his house or wherever. They sign an NDA. LeBron James, same s***.”

Somebody wanted to know more about the LeBron part, and Franklyn went further and explained what James does to cheat on his wife Savannah and keep things private.

"LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed, and women are at. You didn’t know that? You didn’t know LeBron’s a cheata?”

This is something serious for everybody involved in the conversation. LeBron has never been caught doing any of that, and it doesn't seem like he's that type of person. However, this is not the first time he's been accused of this. Back in 2020, he was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sofia Jamora , although that was a short-lived rumor.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Meanwhile, the King is trying to take the Lakers back to winning ways, as that is the biggest issue in his head right now. The Purple and Gold keep struggling and remain one of the winless teams in the NBA after an 0-3 start.

Perhaps these comments will create some trouble for Franklyn, but she can't unsay what she said. LeBron's image is something that nobody has been able to ruin, and this doesn't look anything different.

Comments / 394

Hadron
5d ago

When your talent, and your fortune, can't be challenged, then they try to assassinate your character. No surprises in this weak attempt.

Reply(29)
229
Chris Stovall
5d ago

she better be careful, she could get sued like other the chick that got sued for spreading lies, because she's not happy with own career or she haven't smashed

Reply(11)
129
M Beezy
5d ago

omg nothing new an athlete cheated on his spouse but these parched women so called calling them should also be dragged through the mud for their willing participation for their 15 minutes of fame

Reply(9)
71
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent

Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Shops With Daughter Vivienne, 14, Amid Brad Pitt Lawsuit Drama: Photos

Angelina Jolie scored some bonding time with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, on Oct. 5. The ladies hit up a grocery store for a casual outing, and were photographed by paparazzi as they exited the establishment. Vivienne led the way, pushing a shopping cart while wearing a t-shirt and grey sweatpants. Meanwhile, Angie wore a white maxi dress with a grey shawl over her shoulders. She had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and rocked slide sandals and sunglasses to complete her look.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
HollywoodLife

North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
Vibe

GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy