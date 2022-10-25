ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Dubai's BitOasis signs deal with Mastercard for crypto-linked cards

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - BitOasis, a Middle East-focused cryptocurrency exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Mastercard (MA.N) to launch payment cards linked to cryptocurrencies, they said in a joint statement.

The cards will allow BitOasis customers in the Middle East and North Africa to make purchases at points of sale or online, "thereby adding consumer protection - such as provisions for dispute resolution and refunds - which doesn't exist today when paying with a digital asset," the companies said.

"Currently, cryptocurrency payments and cash-outs are considered cumbersome, with the overwhelming majority of merchants not accepting such payments directly," the statement said.

"The partnership will address these pain points and further drive customer awareness and crypto adoption in the region."

The Middle East and North Africa is the region with the fastest-growing adoption of cryptocurrency in the world, with the volume of crypto received there jumping 48% in the first half of 2022, blockchain researcher Chainalysis said in a report earlier this month.

The UAE, with ambitions to become a global crypto hub, has been pushing to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business as economic competition heats up in the Gulf region, particularly with Saudi Arabia.

Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates and the region's business hub, in March adopted its first law governing virtual assets and established VARA as a regulator for the sector.

BitOasis, founded in Dubai in 2015, said in June it laid off nine of its staff, as the crypto sector faced a steep downturn and market turmoil.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox-Some of the world's worst stampedes

Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 151 people were killed in a crush during a Halloween celebration in South Korea's capital Seoul late on Saturday. Here are details of some of the worst stampedes over the last three decades:
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Dogecoin surges on Elon Musk's Twitter deal

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dogecoin surged more than 70% on Saturday, extending this week's gains after Elon Musk sealed a $44-billion deal to take over Twitter last week. The Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO, a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies, has heavily influenced prices of dogecoin and bitcoin.
Reuters

Biden congratulates Lula for winning "free, fair" Brazil election

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his victory in "free, fair and credible elections," in a statement adding that he looks forward to continued cooperation between the countries.
Reuters

NZ's central bank says banks likely to withstand stagflation

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Monday its annual stress test on the banking sector showed banks were "well placed" to overcome stagflation. The RBNZ's Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said while banks' capital buffers would take a hit in a stagflation scenario, where high inflation is paired with negative economic growth, they would remain well above the regulatory minimums.
Reuters

Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds.
Reuters

Wall Street surges to sharply higher close ahead of Fed week

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday as encouraging economic data and a sunnier earnings outlook fueled investor risk appetite ahead of next week's much-anticipated two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.
Reuters

Rugby-Canada outgun United States to reach World Cup semis

AUCKLAND, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada ran in four tries to beat neighbours the United States 32-11 in an arm-wrestle of a women's World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, setting up a date with tournament favourites England in the semi-finals.
Reuters

Reuters

633K+
Followers
361K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy