I'm actually in the LGBT community, and fully agree. What she said is scientifically correct. She didn't use hateful, demeaning, belittling, words. She didn't deny trans women are women. She simply said the lived experiences of trans women won't be the exact same as that or born females. True. They won't be. And the abuse she has endured from those "outraged" by her words is far beyond anything she ever gave. So.. who is really the bag guy here? J.K. Rowling, or the reactors?
She is absolutely correct if you give it considerable thought. It is her truth. Everyone has one! To take it out on one person is petty and shameful! That's my opinion!
There would be much less controversial arguments concerning the trans community if the trans community, Hollywood, the government and the media would stop ramming it down our throats every day.
Related
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton reveals he 'always had a secret love' for co-star Emma Watson
Matthew Perry reveals the surprising reason he dumped Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe is 'concerned' about what his girlfriend's parents will think of his portrayal of 'Weird Al'
Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'
Biden mocked for claiming there are ’54 states’: ‘This guy is completely senile’
NYPD on track to lose record number of officers as Hochul, Adams calls for more cops in subways
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
'White Lives Matter' shirt uproar exposes hatred towards White people: Candace Owens
Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert
Herschel Walker reacts to Obama attacking him as a 'celebrity' politician: 'I'm a warrior for God'
Remains of pregnant woman murdered by husband more than 20 years ago discovered during garden excavation
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 10