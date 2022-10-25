ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Thanks to Biden's religious war in Ukraine, the US is about to run out of diesel fuel

There are a lot of faraway places in this world—Namibia for example— but Europe is not one of them. Europe is where your kids spent junior year abroad. Europe is an easy flight from the east coast of the United States to pretty much anywhere on the continent and you know this. You've been on vacation in Europe, as millions of Americans have. For the most part, they speak English in Europe. They've got Starbucks and Taco Bell and air conditioning and modern hospitals. It is not another world.
MARYLAND STATE
Newsweek

Russia Recruits U.S.-Trained Troops Left Behind by Biden in Afghanistan

Russia appears to be eyeing up U.S.-trained troops in Afghanistan to fight in Ukraine according to reports. U.S. President Joe Biden has faced repeated criticism for withdrawing forces from Afghanistan after years of fighting in the country. The hasty evacuation resulted in troops and equipment being left behind following the...
Fox News

Fox News

849K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy