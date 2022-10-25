Read full article on original website
CO Senate candidate Joe O’Dea sees ‘overwhelming’ crisis on border visit, says Biden, Dems 'doing nothing'
Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea visited the U.S. southern border this week, telling Fox News Digital that the migrant crisis is "overwhelming" authorities — as the border remains a top issue ahead of the upcoming midterm elections and as O'Dea calls for a "comprehensive" solution. O’Dea, who...
DCCC Chair Maloney defends boosting Trump-backed Gibbs, declares ‘we're going to win that race’
DCCC chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney declared Sunday that Democrats are "going to win" Michigan's 3rd Congressional District after meddling in the Republican primary.
Obama campaign blitz in full swing as Biden backs off days before midterms: 'They don't want him'
Republican strategists say that Democrats "want" President Biden to stay home and away from the campaign trail as a crucial midterm election is just over a week away. With midterm elections on Nov. 8, Biden is spending the weekend at his Delaware home and cast an early vote in Wilmington on Saturday.
Colorado GOP official dies suddenly at 55
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died at his home in Loveland Sunday at the age of 55, according to a statement from his party.
Barack Obama, in Georgia, calls Herschel Walker a ‘celebrity who wants to be a politician’
COLLEGE PARK, GA – Former President Barack Obama repeatedly took aim at Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia who’s challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a crucial battleground state Senate showdown. The former president, making his return to the campaign trail on behalf of fellow Democrats...
Arizona's Kari Lake swipes Liz Cheney in open letter announcing 'biggest fundraiser yet'
Arizona candidate Kari Lake, a Republican running for governor, announced her campaign raised over $300,000 on Friday, which she cheekily credited to Sen. Liz Cheney, who is actively campaigning against her. In an open letter, Lake thanked Cheney for her "biggest fundraiser yet" as Cheney’s recent television ad campaign "urging...
Colorado Senate debate explodes as Bennet tells O'Dea, 'You're a liar'
The two candidates in the closely watched Colorado Senate race went on the attack in a second debate Friday, after an uneventful first debate Tuesday. Sen. Michael Bennet accused Republican opponent Joe O'Dea of being a "liar" after O'Dea sought to portray his record in Washington as ineffective and closely aligned with President Biden and national Democrats.
Obama interrupted by protester during Michigan rally: 'Come on'
Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Schumer, on hot mic, admits to Biden that Fetterman hurt his chances in Oz debate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday admitted in a hot-mic moment that Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidate John Fetterman hurt his chances with a shaky debate performance Tuesday night. "It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of today," Schumer, D-N.Y., told President Biden on...
BRIAN KILMEADE: Fetterman is not fit to serve in the US Senate
Brian Kilmeade reacted to the debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, claiming Fetterman is "not well" on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."
Jen Psaki told by Pennsylvania mom that economy, jobs are biggest voting issues: ‘Not the answer you wanted’
Jen Psaki and a Planned Parenthood canvasser were told by a Pennsylvania mother that her chief concerns are about jobs and the cost of living.
Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for attack ad after fundraising skyrockets: 'Hated by both sides'
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake touted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for releasing an attack ad against her, claiming it will be her 'best fundraiser yet.'
Black voter turnout is up in Georgia as Stacey Abrams, White House double down on voter suppression claims
Black voter turnout in Georgia is up compared to the 2020 election, as the Peach State breaks records in early voting in the 2022 midterms.
Rep. Beyer's GOP challenger says he should be removed from committees over ex-aide's work with Chinese Embassy
House candidate Karina Lipsman said Rep. Don Beyer should be removed from some congressional committees because his now-former aide had worked with the Chinese Embassy.
Pro-life woman ‘outraged’ her face used to promote ‘demonic activity’ in pro-choice ad touted by Clinton
A pro-life activist took issue with a pro-choice ad shared by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Hillary Clinton that implied she was "sad" about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Katie Hobbs campaign ad features 3 'Republicans' who have donated thousands to Democrats
The three "Republicans" proudly featured in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' newest campaign ad have donated thousands to Democratic campaigns.
I'm Doug Mastriano: This is why I want Pennsylvania's vote in the midterm election
I'm Doug Mastriano. I want Pennsylvania's vote in the midterm election because I will restore law and order on our streets and rebuild our economy.
Fetterman debate fiasco proves journalists ‘lied’ to cement Democratic power in the Senate: JNS column
Jewish News Syndicate editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin claimed John Fetterman's poor debate performance proved liberal journalists "lied" to keep Democrats in power.
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
