Colorado Senate debate explodes as Bennet tells O'Dea, 'You're a liar'

The two candidates in the closely watched Colorado Senate race went on the attack in a second debate Friday, after an uneventful first debate Tuesday. Sen. Michael Bennet accused Republican opponent Joe O'Dea of being a "liar" after O'Dea sought to portray his record in Washington as ineffective and closely aligned with President Biden and national Democrats.
