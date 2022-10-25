ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsburg, NY

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
The Place I Live: Pottersville

Pictured here are two photos looking north on Mountain Spring Lake, our camp near Pottersville. It looks the same my entire life and before that. Though we are on a dirt road 1/2 mile off Route 9, it is an intensely peaceful place that has the feeling of Adirondack seclusion; a cocoon of continuity and stability buffering us from the outside world. We know the reality, but the FEELING of peace is real. — Bob Meyer.
Front-country steward in Keene shares first-hand experiences

Is a diminutive, soft-voiced recent college grad really the answer to the over-crowding problem in the Adirondack High Peaks?. She might be part of it. Naomi Hodgson is one of the new, home-grown “front country stewards” stationed at critical spots on busy hiking weekends. Their job is to direct hikers to right-sized hikes for their experience and skill level, recommend necessary gear and preparation, and provide critical pointers and friendly advice.
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
Trick or Treat Hours Around the Capital Region

Halloween is Monday and that means trick or treaters going door to door to score some of the good stuff. And each town has certain hours that trick or treating is allowed, such as:. City of Amsterdam: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Johnstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rotterdam: 4...
The Hyde Collection: 2022 Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region exhibition runs through Dec. 31

Glens Falls, NY – Celebrating its eighty-sixth year, the 2022 Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region (AMHR) exhibition, hosted by The Hyde Collection, highlights the work of the best visual artists in the region. This juried exhibition is organized jointly by The Hyde Collection, the Albany Institute of History & Art, the University Art Museum, University at Albany. The opportunity to be featured in this exhibition is open to all visual artists residing within a 100-mile radius of the Capital District and Glens Falls. Titled Split and Becloud, this year’s AMHR call for art received over 900 artwork submissions from 324 artists. The exhibition opened Saturday, October 22, 2022, at The Hyde Collection and runs through December 31.
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Trunk or Treat!

Organizes decorate their cars or other fun vehicles for Halloween and invite kids to “Trick or Treat” from the trunks. Locally, Up Yonda Farm in Bolton Landing pioneered it. It took off during the pandemic as a safely socially distanced event sticks — because it’s fun. Below are some such offerings around here.
