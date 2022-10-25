ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

One person shot in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was involved in a shooting that took place in York on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to York City police, the shooting took place on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. No...
local21news.com

York City shooting currently being investigated

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon in York City, according to York County emergency services. The incident occurred between Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:43 p.m. Currently, there has not been word on how many were involved...
abc27.com

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, they were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

York City Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in York on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured in the shooting but didn't elaborate on the severity of...
WGAL

York city shooting

There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Man wanted after shooting into occupied residence

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm into a residence. Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, is wanted on one charge of criminal conspiracy-discharge of firearm into an occupied structure as a result of this incident. According to police, Carmona-Santiago conspired with...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg

>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

$1.75 million settlement over death of Andy Dzwonchyk finalized in county court

A settlement with the estate of Andy Dzwonchyk over the fatal shooting of Dzwonchyk by a Pennsylvania state trooper was finalized Thursday in Lebanon County Court. The Dzwonchyk estate received $1.75 million in the civil lawsuit filed by the Philadelphia civil rights law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing and Feinberg over the November 2021 shooting of Dzwonchyk by Trooper Jay Splain.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Card skimmer found at Middletown convenience store: Police

MIDDLETOWN, pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where a card skimmer was discovered at a convenience store in Middletown, Dauphin County. According to police, a card skimmer was located at the 7-Eleven at 12 East Main Street in the borough. Police state that the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct. 14 attached to the countertop card reader.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster Township Fire Department break ground for new station

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster Township Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station this Saturday morning. Ben Bamford, Lancaster Township supervisor, said getting the project together has been a team effort. He said once opened, the new station will help to shorten response time to community...
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy