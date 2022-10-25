Read full article on original website
abc27.com
One person shot in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was involved in a shooting that took place in York on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to York City police, the shooting took place on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. No...
local21news.com
York City shooting currently being investigated
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon in York City, according to York County emergency services. The incident occurred between Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:43 p.m. Currently, there has not been word on how many were involved...
abc27.com
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
abc27.com
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, they were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
FOX43.com
York City Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in York on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured in the shooting but didn't elaborate on the severity of...
local21news.com
Car with five passengers destroyed from crashing into tree in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated an overnight crash that occurred on the 3000 block of Union Deposit Rd. in Susquehanna Township, according to Progress Fire 32. Authorities say that the incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 2 a.m., right outside of a residence. The crews arrived...
WGAL
York city shooting
There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
Man wanted after shooting into occupied residence
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm into a residence. Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, is wanted on one charge of criminal conspiracy-discharge of firearm into an occupied structure as a result of this incident. According to police, Carmona-Santiago conspired with...
iheart.com
Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg
>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
lebtown.com
$1.75 million settlement over death of Andy Dzwonchyk finalized in county court
A settlement with the estate of Andy Dzwonchyk over the fatal shooting of Dzwonchyk by a Pennsylvania state trooper was finalized Thursday in Lebanon County Court. The Dzwonchyk estate received $1.75 million in the civil lawsuit filed by the Philadelphia civil rights law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing and Feinberg over the November 2021 shooting of Dzwonchyk by Trooper Jay Splain.
abc27.com
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on I-83 in Dauphin County: police
A box truck struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 83 Friday night in Lower Paxton. The truck was traveling southbound on I-83 at mile marker 49.9 at around 9 p.m. when it hit the pedestrian. Police did not release the age, gender, or name of the victim nor any...
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
abc27.com
Card skimmer found at Middletown convenience store: Police
MIDDLETOWN, pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where a card skimmer was discovered at a convenience store in Middletown, Dauphin County. According to police, a card skimmer was located at the 7-Eleven at 12 East Main Street in the borough. Police state that the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct. 14 attached to the countertop card reader.
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
More than 70 cats found in 'horrible' conditions; York County rescue steps in to help
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — More than 70 cats were found crammed in a tiny boarding house outside of York County. They were neglected, filthy, and starving. Feline Solutions in York County received a tip about the problem and has stepped in to help the owner whose home has been overrun as the animals multiply.
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
local21news.com
Lancaster Township Fire Department break ground for new station
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster Township Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station this Saturday morning. Ben Bamford, Lancaster Township supervisor, said getting the project together has been a team effort. He said once opened, the new station will help to shorten response time to community...
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
York man sentenced up to 5 years in prison, ordered to pay $80k in restitution for power tool thefts
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a string of thefts at various construction sites, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Quentin Burgees, 23, from York, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to seven dockets regarding a series of power tool...
