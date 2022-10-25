Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury dealer swallowed cocaine to avoid being caught by police
A Buckinghamshire drug dealer swallowed his cocaine in a bid to avoid being caught by police. Nathan Henry was stopped by police when he was driving a car on Tyson Road, Aylesbury, in the early hours of July 8 last year. When police searched the 35-year-old, he swallowed 'multiple wraps'...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Two men arrested after police seize tens of millions worth of cocaine and ice including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken
Two people have been charged after police seized almost half a tonne of cocaine and methamphetamine worth tens of millions of dollars - including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken. The operation began when the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (JOCTF) identified a criminal network...
Girl, 11, left with life-changing injuries after being attacked by dog before passers-by rescue her
An 11-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked by a dog before being rescued by passers-by. Dramatic images captured from a video which was shot at the scene in East London yesterday, shows a taxi driver jumping out of his car with a bat to rescue the girl.
Police charge 17 year-old with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
Woman's body is found by dog walker six HOURS after car 'ploughed into tree' as man, 19, and woman, 22, released under conditional bail following arrest
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead at the side of a road – six hours after officers attended a crash she is believed to have been involved in. Police were called to the scene after a car left the road, ploughed through a fence...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man gets 3+ years in prison for killing home invader when he was 17
A man who was 17 when he stabbed and killed a home intruder will spend three-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter, an Irish court recently ruled. The judge said Dean Kerrie, now 21, used “grossly” excessive force when he fatally stabbed the unarmed intruder in 2018, according to the Irish Times.
'Fit and healthy' student, 21, collapsed and died late at night in PureGym while first aid-trained staff member did not answer knocks on their door because he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear, inquest is told
A 'fit and healthy' student collapsed and died late at night in a PureGym, while gymgoers couldn't get the attention of a first aider because they were wearing headphones, an inquest was told. Henry Best collapsed at the Bristol gym at 11:30pm, when paramedics arrived they struggled to get into...
Pictured: Drill rapper shot dead by 'bike-riding' gunmen who opened fire outside Ilford 'drugs den' leaving two men dead and another fighting for life - cops hunt killers on loose after midnight massacre
This is the first picture of the popular 'drill rapper' shot dead by rivals as horrifying gang violence spilled out onto the streets of an East London suburb amid the Diwali celebrations late last night. A musician of Somali heritage known by his street name 'Giddy', who boasted of killing...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Horror as seven workers plunge through a factory roof in Sydney's west and are rushed to hospital in serious conditions
Seven men have been rushed to hospital after falling through the roof of a factory cool room in Sydney's western suburbs. All seven workers were treated on the scene at an industrial complex at Cavasinni Place, Wetherill Park and remain in a serious condition. A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson...
Man who walked into police station to confess to unsolved murder faces life in prison
A 61-year-old man is facing life behind bars after walking into a police station and confessing to an unsolved murder that took place in 1980. John Paul, of Maida Vale, confessed to killing porter and part-time barman Anthony Bird, admitting that he had “battered him” with a lump of wood. Mr Bird, 42, was found naked with his wrists bound at his flat in Kensington Gardens Square on 6 June, 1980. His murder remained unsolved for the following four decades until Paul walked into Hammersmith Police Station in May 2021 and confessed. Paul went on to deny murder and an...
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby in Birmingham
Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection...
BBC
Three men plead guilty after police find Southampton cannabis factory
Three men have pleaded guilty to drug production after police found thousands of cannabis plants in a warehouse. Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 35, and Selami Lugja, 31, all from Southampton, admitted producing a controlled drug of Class B on Monday. They were arrested on Friday when police made enquiries...
BBC
Skipton: Man dies after being attacked in town centre pub
A man has died after being assaulted at a pub in Skipton, police have said. Peter Walker, 41, from Lancashire, was left critically injured as a result of the attack at the Black Horse, on High Street, at about 23:25 BST on Saturday. He died from his injuries on Tuesday,...
BBC
Shoreham man charged with murder after woman dies in house
A man has been charged with murder by police investigating a serious assault on a woman that led to her death. Police responded to reports of an attack at a house in Northbourne Close, Shoreham, West Sussex, at 12:37 BST on Monday. Upon arrival officers found 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell unconscious.
Uber sacks driver after he broke into terrified woman's apartment
A woman has shared terrifying doorbell camera footage that shows her Uber driver allegedly breaking into her apartment, with the taxi company saying the driver has now been banned from the app. TikToker Gigi (@gigirao) explained in a video how an Uber driver had picked her and her boyfriend up...
