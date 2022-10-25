Read full article on original website
Mississippi man leads deputies on chase in two counties before crashing car, reportedly assaults officer before being Tased.
A Mississippi man who led deputies on a chase in two counties was arrested after he crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot. Derrell Ducksworth, 40, of Jones County led deputies on a chase in Jones and Covington counties Friday. The chase ended when Ducksworth crashed his vehicle...
Person airlifted after truck crash on I-59 in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A person had to be airlifted for treatment after being in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes. The single person involved […]
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Dragon House shooting investigation turns self in
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old man wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department on two counts of aggravated assault turned himself in. According to HPD, Tyreque Jones turned himself in on Thursday. Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon...
WDAM-TV
Lumberton police arrest man for attacking mayor
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department responded to a call on north 8th street around 8 o’clock Friday morning and it ended in one man being charged with a felony. Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers was at his home this morning when 58-year-old Robert Singleton reportedly attacked the...
Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
WDAM-TV
David’s Grocery back open after fiery crash
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A staple of the Myrick community, David’s Grocery recently closed after someone drove a car into the building, sparking a fire. Almost six weeks later, the landmark is back and open for business. “It was really tough on us,” said Hayden Walters, a full-time employee...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police host 2nd Drug Take Back Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department hosted its second drug takeback day Saturday for the Laurel community. Every year, the Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors a national drug take back day. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said there’s a need for days like this. “A lot of what...
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
WDAM-TV
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New information has been released regarding the remains found in Forrest County woods. On Thursday, Oct. 20, conservation officers from the Mississippi Department Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to reports of possible game-related illegal activity on the north end of the boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center when they came across human skeletal remains.
WDAM-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
WDAM-TV
Lamar motorists to see delays due to upcoming road projects
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County motorists may soon experience some traffic delays along parts of Oak Grove and Lincoln roads. Beginning Monday, the first phase of an asphalt repair and overlay project will begin on Oak Grove Road. It’ll run from the intersection of Lincoln Road to Old...
Two men arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven. The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the […]
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
Police: Mississippi man dies after being ejected from wreck on interstate
A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
