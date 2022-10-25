Pics in the Parks: Fall Challenge 4 - Filters

Our weekly photography clinic with weekly challenges to help you hone and improve your photography skills.

Theme:

Filters

Goals:

Have fun with filters! Smartphones and photo applications have many different options to filter the photos you take. Take some photos and test out different filters to see what looks most visually pleasing.

tips:

Try out different options. See what you like best.

Challenge:

Use built in preset filters in your phone’s photo app (or social media app) to make a visually pleasing photo.

Submit your photo to be included in our digital photo gallery by emailing Parks@Boston.Gov. Submissions may be used for future Boston Parks and Recreation Department marketing purposes.